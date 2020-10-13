Ottumwa Fire
6:40 p.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 800 block of South Ward Street.
11:51 a.m. Saturday. Public service call in the 700 block of Lake Road.
2:35 p.m. Saturday. A car accident with injuries was reported in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue.
3:31 p.m. Saturday. Investigation of smoke in the 1400 block of East 2nd Street.
5:28 p.m. Saturday. Smoke complaint in the 800 block of South Ward Street.
6:52 p.m. Saturday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of North Ransom Street.
1:34 a.m. Sunday. Dumpster fire in the 200 block of East 5th Street.
2:50 a.m. Monday. Smoke complaint in the 1100 block of Hammond Street.
1:21 p.m. Monday. Structure fire in the 100 block of South Van Buren Street.
3:41 p.m. Monday. Fluid cleanup on Wapello Street bridge.
6:33 p.m. Monday. Smoke complaint in the 500 block of South Ransom Street.
1:21 a.m. Tuesday. Vehicle extrication at the intersection of Green and Highland streets.
Medical calls: 7:09 p.m. Friday. South Adella Street. 10:14 p.m. Friday. Albia Road. 12:57 a.m. Saturday. East Williams Street. 1:45 a.m. Saturday. South Willard Street. 2:38 p.m. Saturday. Orchard Street. 4:11 p.m. Saturday. West 4th Street. 4:34 p.m. Saturday. Taft Circle. 11:45 p.m. Saturday. West 2nd Street. 3:31 a.m. Sunday. Venture Drive. 3:49 a.m. Sunday. McLean Street. 11:19 a.m. Sunday. Wabash Street. 12:34 p.m. Sunday. North Court Street. 1:22 p.m. Sunday. East Mary Street. 5:05 p.m. Sunday. Sunrise Circle. 5:37 p.m. Sunday. Osage Drive. 9:01 p.m. Sunday. South Ferry Street. 9:57 p.m. Sunday. Wabash Drive. 11:56 p.m. Sunday. Madison Street. 12:07 a.m. Sunday. Rochester Street. 4:45 a.m. Monday. Sheridan Street. 5:40 a.m. Monday. Orchard Street. 6:19 a.m. Monday. Oak Ridge Road. 9:35 a.m. Monday. Osage Drive. 9:40 a.m. Monday. Oak Ridge Road. 12:28 p.m. Monday. West Mary Street. 5:25 p.m. Monday. Greater Ottumwa Park. 8:51 p.m. Monday. West 2nd Street. 11:03 p.m. Monday. South Ward Street. 3:13 a.m. Tuesday. West Main Street. 5:54 a.m. Tuesday. Alice Street.
Ottumwa Police
2:08 a.m. Monday. DJ Ese Toreph, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of East Main Street with first-offense OWI and failure to appear.
8:15 a.m. Monday. Two juveniles, both of Ottumwa, were charged in the 500 block of East 2nd Street with disorderly conduct.
10:32 a.m. Monday. Larry Lee Denham, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Cooper Avenue with failure to appear.
10:45 a.m. Monday. Jessica Lorena Jasso, 25, of Ottumwa, was chared in the 300 block of West 2nd Street with child endangerment.
12:38 p.m. Monday. Christopher Tobeck, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of East Main and South Birch streets with four counts of failure to appear.
2 p.m. Monday. Alek James Smith, 28, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 100 block of West 4th Street.
2:45 p.m. Monday. Tyler William Martin, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
4:08 p.m. Monday. Cody Allen Surber, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of East Main Street and South Iowa Avenue with failure to appear.
5:44 p.m. Monday. Jeromy Scott Stevens, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West 5th Street with failure to appear.
9:49 p.m. Monday. Two juveniles, both of Ottumwa, were charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with person under the legal age.
Wapello Sheriff
1:20 p.m. Monday. Richelle Jacob, 35, of Albia, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for pretrial conference.
4:31 p.m. Monday. Raymond Swain, 59, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for felony in possession of a firearm, two controlled substance violations, failure to affix drug stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:54 a.m. Tuesday. Nicole Shull, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged on Highway 63 in Eddyville with driving while barred.