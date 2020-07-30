Ottumwa Fire
5:10 p.m. Wednesday. 700 block of Glenwood for smoke complaint.
9 p.m. Wednesday. Canceled en route to 1895 Venture Drive.
Medical calls: 2:54 p.m. Wednesday. Oakridge Road. 5:17 p.m. Wednesday. West Finley. 6:02 p.m. Wednesday. West Williams. 7:27 p.m. Wednesday. West Finley. 12:19 a.m. Thursday. South Hancock. 12:35 a.m. Thursday. Walbash. 2:40 a.m. Thursday. Boone. 7:36 a.m. Thursday. East Rochester. 9:33 a.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 10:04 a.m. Thursday. Walbash. 1:28 p.m. Thursday. East Rochester. 2:35 p.m. Thursday. Chester.
Ottumwa Police
12:23 a.m. Wednesday. Autumn Rhea Whisler, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with interference with official acts.
6:43 a.m. Wednesday. Howard Raymond Gruwell, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with public intoxication-drugs.
8:44 a.m. Wednesday. Christopher Michael Wood, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of S. Ferry St. with failure to appear and was served a warrant.
9:43 a.m. Wednesday. Madison Rae Derby, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Jefferson St. with failure to maintain control and OWI.
10:27 a.m. Wednesday. Felicia Dawn Baxter, 26, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at N. Clay St. and Russell St.
2:36 p.m. Wednesday. Larry Michael Kauffold, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of N. Quincy Ave. with violation of protective order.
7:02 p.m. Wednesday. Charles Julian Jason Zwer, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.
Wapello Sheriff
1:52 p.m. Wednesday. Joseph Allen Bloom, 41, of Ottumwa, was transported from the Polk County Jail to Wapello County Jail for outstanding warrants of parole violation, failure to appear and second-degree harassment.
Centerville Police
8:42 p.m. Wednesday. Terry Leon Crow, 56, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of W. Van Buren St. with domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 9:09 a.m. Wednesday. 430th St., Plano.