Ottumwa Fire
4:46 p.m. Tuesday. 300 block of Hackworth for public assistance.
5:41 p.m. Tuesday. Albia Road and Oberman Avenue for a vehicle accident with injuries.
9:04 p.m. Wednesday. 200 block of Oakwood Avenue for an investigation.
10 a.m. Thursday. 1000 block of East Williams Street for public service.
Medical calls: 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 5:49 p.m Tuesday. Timberland Drive. 6:07 p.m. Tuesday. West Finley Avenue. 6:52 p.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 7:36 p.m. Tuesday. Ottumwa Street. 7:57 p.m. Tuesday. East Main Street. 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. West Fourth Street. 9:23 p.m. Tuesday. Chester Avenue. 10:06 p.m. Tuesday. East Main Street. 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. East Rochester Street. 7:47 a.m. Wednesday. South Weller Street. 12:39 p.m. Wednesday. Fahrney Boulevard. 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 2:53 p.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 5:59 p.m. Wednesday. South Schuyler Street. 10:22 p.m. Wednesday. West Fifth Street. 12 a.m. Thursday. Oak Ridge Road. 4:36 a.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 4:37 a.m. Thursday. South Union Street. 8:50 a.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 8:52 a.m. Thursday. Oak Ridge Road. 9:12 a.m. Thursday. North Court Street. 9:17 a.m. Thursday. Hamilton Street. 2:03 p.m. Thursday. East Plum Street.
Ottumwa Police
12:55 a.m. Wednesday. Obispo Ramirez Martinez, 44, 905 N. Jefferson St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of North Elm Street with OWI.
4:03 a.m. Wednesday. Derrik Leonard Strom, 19, 1017 Hackberry St., Ottumwa, was charged there with domestic assault strangulation and willful injury.
12:55 p.m. Wednesday. George Daniel Schakel, 26, 310 N. Birch St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of Steller Avenue with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
3:23 p.m. Wednesday. Barbara Jean Horn, 50, 535 Crestview Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Crestview Avenue with OWI.
7:38 p.m. Wednesday. Rahlyne Elizabeth Mae Snow, 19, 802 W. Woodland Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
10:55 p.m. Wednesday. Ernest Franklin Leaf, 44, 730 W. Mary St., Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 34 and Highway 63 with driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:55 p.m. Wednesday. James William Shilling, 45, 243 N. Davis St., Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 34 and Highway 63 with failure to appear.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 9:08 p.m. Wednesday. East Cross. 2:13 a.m. Thursday. Highway 5, Centerville.
Moulton Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 9:08 p.m. Wednesday. West Broadway, Moulton.
Centerville Police
12:30 a.m. Thursday. Corey Jon Sallady, 41, of Udell, was charged in the 100 block of South 18th Street with littering.
Appanoose Sheriff
7:14 a.m. Monday. Karyle Jo Beth McElvain, 18, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with third-degree burglary.