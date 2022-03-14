Ottumwa Police
2:23 a.m. Friday. Michael Tobin Jacks, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and South Market Street with OWI second offense.
6:10 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
6:10 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age and possession of controlled substance.
6:10 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with OWI.
3:32 p.m. Friday. Adam James Hegewood, 35, of Des Moines, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
6:17 p.m. Friday. Jessa Crace, 30, of Bunkerhill, Indiana, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with public intoxication.
9:38 p.m. Friday. Michael Lee Thomas, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Weller Street with failure to appear.
3:11 p.m. Saturday. Two juveniles were charged at the Wapello County Jail with fourth-degree theft.
8:50 p.m. Saturday. Michael Allen Cutts, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
10:28 p.m. Saturday. Jorge Alvarado-avalos, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at Lincoln Avenue and North Jefferson Street with OWI.
12:24 a.m. Sunday. Timothy Terrell Moore, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with two counts of violation of probation.
2:10 a.m. Sunday. Joshua Mendoza, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of East Finley Avenue with two counts of domestic abuse assault and child endangerment.
7:40 a.m. Sunday. Blake Austin Smith, 33, of Moravia, was charged in the 1100 block of Chester Avenue with driving while barred.
8:02 p.m. Sunday. Keyen Lee Reynolds, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Chester Avenue with domestic abuse assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:24 p.m. Sunday. Rebecca Ann Tackel, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of South Street with possession of controlled substance and fifth-degree theft.
8:24 p.m. Sunday. Jason Scott White, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of South Street with fifth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:20 p.m. Sunday. Felix Herrera, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of Meadowdale Street with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
11:20 p.m. Sunday. Tiffany Leanne Houk, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of Meadowdale Street with OWI.
11:20 p.m. Sunday. Patrick Antonio Simmons, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of Meadowdale Street with failure to appear.
11:48 p.m. Sunday. Jeremy Wayne Moore, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Webster Street with driving under suspension.
No time given, Sunday. Thomas Lyn Thomsen, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Woodland Avenue and North Highway 63 with OWI second offense.