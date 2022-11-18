Ottumwa Police
2:37 a.m. Nov. 15. Kyle Allen Schrobilgen, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street with domestic abuse assault.
7 a.m. Nov. 15. Joel Ryan Luke, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Finley Avenue with trespass.
8:58 p.m. Nov. 15. Allison Ashley Fears, 28, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
12:22 p.m. Nov. 16. Jose Rosalio Hernandez, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South College Street with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and violation of no contact order.
1 p.m. Nov. 16. Claudia Marie Larios, 27, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of South College Street.
5:02 p.m. Nov. 16. Keondro D Angel Miller, 21, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
10 p.m. Nov. 16. Agustin Villatoro Sorto, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Madison Avenue with driving while barred.
No time given, Nov. 16. Shane Henry Jarr, 42, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
No time given, Nov. 16. Marcus Christopher Stout, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and North Hancock Street with failure to appear.
10:48 a.m. Nov. 17. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with possession of controlled substance.
4:10 p.m. Nov. 17. Angela Irene Abbott, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft.
6:39 p.m. Nov. 17. Jeremy Alan Merchant, 39, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
8 p.m. Nov. 17. Ryan Joe Croft, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Benton Street and North Clay Street with driving while barred.
