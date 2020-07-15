Ottumwa Fire
7:35 p.m. Monday. 509 Queen Anne Ave. for a structure fire.
1:40 a.m. Tuesday. 800 block of Boone Ave. for a rubbish fire.
12:46 p.m. Tuesday. False alarm at 438 McKinley Ave.
2:47 p.m. Tuesday. 1706 W. 2nd St. for a structure fire.
5:25 p.m. Tuesday. 1706 W. 2nd St. for an investigation.
1:08 a.m. Wednesday. 1300 block of N. Court for a car accident.
Medical calls: 4:02 p.m. Monday. Morris St. 4:24 p.m. Monday. Church and Moore. 6:17 p.m. Monday. South Lillian St. 4:59 a.m. Tuesday. E. 2nd St. 10:21 a.m. Tuesday. Albia Road. 11:48 a.m. Tuesday. Pennsylvania Place. 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Elma St. 8:06 p.m. Tuesday. Chester Ave. 9:18 p.m. Tuesday. W. 2nd. 2:07 a.m. Wednesday. South Union. 5:11 a.m. Wednesday. Ellis Ave. 7:01 a.m. Wednesday. Oakridge Road. 7:58 a.m. Wednesday. Oakridge Road. 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. Osceola.
Ottumwa Police
8:08 p.m. Monday. Brent James Nelson, 19, 526 Chester Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with aggravated assault with injury.
1:32 a.m. Tuesday. David Logan Eakins, 19, 902 Center Ave., Ottumwa, was charged at N. Sheridan Ave. and Dewey St. with driving while license revoked for OWI.
2:02 a.m. Tuesday. Mario Salvatore Lloyd, 30, 521 N. Court, Ottumwa, was charged at S. Moore St. and Wabash Ave. with driving while barred and prohibited acts.
2:34 a.m. Tuesday. Addison Nathaniel-Donald Coram, 20, 13 Bear Creek Estates Dr., Ottumwa, was charged at N. Quincy Ave. and W. Highway 34 with possession of drug paraphernalia and person under legal age prohibited acts.
8:02 p.m. Tuesday. Michelle Nicole Peet, 33, 2209 E. Main St., Ottumwa, was charged there with failure to appear.
8:05 p.m. Tuesday. Alek James Smith, 28, 825 E. Woodland, Ottumwa, was charged at N. Clay St. and Sheffield St. with driving while barred.
8:41 p.m. Tuesday. William Joseph Baker, 30, no address given, Ottumwa, was charged at E. 4th St. and N. Birch St. with driving under suspension, eluding, driving without headlights, interference with official acts and registration violation.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. 18th St., Centerville. 9:36 p.m. Tuesday. 202nd Ave., Centerville. 4:06 a.m. Wednesday. State St., Centerville. 5:43 a.m. Wednesday. Main St., Centerville.