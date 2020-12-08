Ottumwa Fire
8:17 a.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint on South Madison Avenue.
Medical calls: 4:49 p.m. Monday. Steller Avenue. 5:03 p.m. Monday. West Second Street. 5:25 p.m. Monday. North Marion Street. 7:02 p.m. Monday. North Hancock Street. 11:47 p.m. Monday. East Main Street. 12:14 a.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 5:51 a.m. Tuesday. North Birch Street. 6:32 a.m. Tuesday. Albia Road. 7:44 a.m. Tuesday. Fahrney Boulevard. 8:34 a.m. Tuesday. North Ward Street. 8:37 a.m. Tuesday. West Second Street.
Ottumwa Police
8:22 a.m. Monday. James Lee Alberts, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of Northgate Street with interference with official acts.
11:02 a.m. Monday. Felisha Lynn Morrow, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with first-degree harassment.
11:22 a.m. Monday. Cody Thomas Forsythe, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
1:11 p.m. Monday. Alison Marie Davis, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with probation violation.
2:55 p.m. Monday. Lynn Albert Lirette, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of North Quincy Avenue with public intoxication.
No time given, Monday. Ukol Ornanto, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Ward Street with public intoxication-alcohol and person under legal age.
No time given, Monday. Rickson Nedlick, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Second Street with domestic assault strangulation, willful injury, interference with official acts, public intoxication and person under legal age.