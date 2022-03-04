Ottumwa Police
12:28 a.m. Wednesday. Ryell Quinton Mcsparen, 23, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of North Market Street.
1:12 p.m. Wednesday. Michael Lee Stephenson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Moore Street with fifth-degree theft, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts and two counts of third-degree theft.
1:27 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged at the Ottumwa Regional Airport with fourth-degree theft.
5:02 p.m. Wednesday. Erik Fernando Ruiz, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Hancock Street with driving while barred.
6:41 p.m. Wednesday. Keeley Dawn Frazier, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7:24 p.m. Wednesday. Olen James Brown, 49, of Batavia, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with OWI.
8:04 p.m. Wednesday. Andre Le Brone Smith, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with four counts of probation violation.
9:48 p.m. Wednesday. Kesharra Levi Gilbert, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
9:28 p.m. Wednesday. Michael Allen Cutts, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with fifth-degree theft.
4:58 a.m. Thursday. Larry Lee Denham, 48, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with eluding, driving under suspension, no SR-22 insurance, failure to yield for stop sign and fifth-degree theft.
9:52 a.m Thursday. Maria Anne Wilcox, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with revocation of pretrial release and violation of probation.
10 a.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with possession of controlled substance.
1:45 p.m. Thursday. Analyssa Kolleen Krieger, 22, of Burlington, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
4:12 p.m. Thursday. Carlton Vance Hardrick, 55, of Eddyville, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
5:08 p.m. Thursday. Maria Anne Wilcox, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
Wapello Sheriff
March 1. Evelyn Kinney, 74, of Seymour, was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual abuse.
March 2. Brittany Harwood, 22, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for violation of probation and escape from custody.
March 2. Carlton Hardrick, 55, of Eddyville, was arrested and charged with interference with official acts, driving while revoked, no SR-22 insurance, and on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
March 2. Sarah Gould, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for escape from custody.
March 2. Ryan McNulty, 32, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with trespass.
March 2. Kory Closser, 40, of Bloomfield, was arrested and charged with trespass.
March 3. Michelle Sammons, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 3. Mitchell Brown, 32, of Bloomfield, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Appanoose Sheriff
12:55 p.m. Tuesday. Keith Richard Hoffman, 21, of Albia, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse.
11 p.m. Tuesday. Cameron Jay Strayer, 32, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with willful injury causing serious injury.