Ottumwa Police
4:36 a.m. Monday. A 42-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of North Washington Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
6:37 a.m Monday. A 33-year-old male was served with a warrant in the 800 block of Hackberry Street.
10:45 a.m. Monday. A 39-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with domestic abuse assault.
11:33 a.m. Monday. A 32-year-old male was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with driving under suspension and no proof of insurance.
11:50 a.m. Monday. A 41-year-old male was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with disorderly conduct and assault causing serious bodily injury.
5:30 p.m. Monday. A 25-year-old female was charged at the Wapello County Jail with second-degree criminal mischief.
10 p.m. Monday. A 34-year-old female was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with domestic abuse assault.
