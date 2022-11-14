Ottumwa Police
8:29 a.m. Nov. 10. Brittany Danielle Waite, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at Vine and Madison with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, introducing drugs/intoxicants into correctional institution, assault causing bodily injury and driving under suspension.
5:38 p.m. Nov. 10. Andrew Douglas Bix, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Fourth Street with violation of protective order.
12:25 a.m. Saturday. Hunter Dawn Kopp, 23, of Creston, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of no contact order and first-degree burglary.
3:29 a.m. Saturday. Emerson Damarcus Cain, 28, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of Ottumwa Street.
8:45 a.m. Saturday. Dominick Lee Kent, 28, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at North Davis Street and East Vine Street.
2:12 a.m. Sunday. Skylar S. Hillaker, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Highway 63 and Bonita Avenue with OWI.
6:39 a.m. Sunday. Erickson Clermond, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Iowa Avenue with violation of protective order.
10:29 a.m. Sunday. Darnell Keith Jones, 30, of Agency, was charged in the 300 block of East Main Street with violation of protective order.
6 p.m. Sunday. Darnell Keith Jones, 30, of Agency, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of no contact order.
11:15 p.m. Sunday. Timothy Ellis Moser, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Woodland Avenue and North Court Street with possession of controlled substance.
No time given, Sunday. James William Shilling, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Mary Street with violation of protective order and failure to appear.
