Ottumwa Fire
9:40 a.m. Tuesday. Public service in the 700 block of N. Johnson Ave.
12:11 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled en route to 500 block of S. Elm St.
3:34 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled en route to 300 block of S. Willard St.
4:38 p.m. Tuesday. Brush fire at Memorial park.
4:48 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in the 300 block of N. Moore St.
7:14 p.m. Tuesday. Fluid cleanup from a vehicle accident at Church St. and Myrtle St.
3:22 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in the 600 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave.
Medical calls: 3 p.m. Monday. Albia Road. 4 p.m. Monday. Addison St. 4:43 p.m. Monday. Albia Road. 4:59 p.m. Monday. Ellis Ave. 4:07 a.m. Tuesday. Osage Drive. 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. S. Iowa Ave. 3:25 p.m. Tuesday. N. Ransom Ave. 6:09 p.m. Tuesday. S. Elm St. 4:42 a.m. Wednesday. S. Moore St. 5:05 a.m. Wednesday. N. Fellows Ave. 7:52 a.m. Wednesday. Richmond Ave. 11:52 a.m. Wednesday. Oakridge Road. 1:05 p.m. Wednesday. S. Madison Ave. 1:39 p.m. Wednesday. Gateway Drive. 2:04 p.m. Wednesday. Sussex Place. 2:35 p.m. Wednesday. Oakridge Road.
Ottumwa Police
No time given, Tuesday. Naim D. Bethancourt, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at S. Sheridan Ave. and E. Finley Ave. with public intoxication-drugs.
9:40 a.m. Tuesday. Trinton James Davidson, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of W. 2nd St. with parole violation.
10:39 a.m. Tuesday. Truman William Dickerson, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at S. Milner St. and W. Loomis Ave. with domestic assault strangulation with injury, willful injury and felon in possession of firearm.
1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Max Allen Lapoint, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
2:29 p.m. Tuesday. Russel Allen Shirley Jr., 38, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
3:57 p.m. Tuesday. Christopher Lane Hale, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at Minneopa Ave. and Albia Road with probation violation.
10:13 p.m. Tuesday. Thaddeus Eugene Davis, 36, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 1400 block of Albia Road.
Centerville Police
3:21 p.m. Tuesday. Kelly Wayne Davis, 51, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of N. Main St., Centerville, with violation of a no contact order.
3:48 p.m. Tuesday. Travis Blake McClure, 35, of Centerville, was charged at west city limits in Centerville with failure to appear.
Appanoose Sheriff
7:37 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Wade Kruzich, 55, of Mystic, was charged at Green St. and High St. in Mystic with failure to appear.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 3:35 a.m. Wednesday. 578th St., Cincinnati.
Mystic Fire Department
1:59 p.m. Tuesday. A residential fire was reported in the 200 block of S. 2nd St., Mystic. Centerville Fire and Rescue were called for mutual aid.