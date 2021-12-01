Ottumwa Police
3:06 p.m. Nov. 24. Matthew Lee Lenger, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
5:32 p.m. Nov. 24. Omar Rafael Solorio-Valdez Jr., 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Birch Street with second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and ongoing criminal conduct.
7:34 p.m. Nov. 24. Tiny Lynn Northway, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
10:32 p.m. Nov. 24. Stephanie Castrena Zambrano, 42, of Edcouch, Texas, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and assault on persons in certain occupations.
10:32 p.m. Nov. 24. Theron Lee Troutfetter, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with public intoxication.
12:26 a.m. Nov. 25. A juvenile was charged in the 1400 block of West Finley Avenue with possession of a controlled substance.
12:26 a.m. Nov. 25. Charlie Levert Welch Jr., 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of West Finley Avenue with possession of a controlled substance.
12:38 a.m. Nov. 25. Luke Andrew Matthews, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and Cook Street with OWI first offense.
2:00 a.m. Nov. 25. Aaron Lewis Shelly, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and East Alta Vista Avenue with driving under suspension and speeding.
5:08 a.m. Nov. 25. Jerame Shawn Buck, 42, of Blakesburg, was charged in the 600 block of Richmond Avenue with driving while barred.
12:21 p.m. Nov. 25. James Vincent Cobler, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Ellis Avenue with violation of protective order.
1:30 p.m. Nov. 25. Two juveniles were charged at the Wapello County Jail with controlled substance violation.
9:24 p.m. Nov. 25. James Taylor Smith, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of South Milner Street with violation of no contact order.
2:25 a.m. Friday. Vincent Iacopus, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with OWI first offense.
10:33 a.m. Friday. Marc Edward Alfred, 51, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue.
12:31 p.m. Friday. Tiffany Lynn Readdy, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft.
5:04 p.m. Friday. Christopher Adam Bainbridge, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Chester Avenue with interference with official acts and was served with a warrant.
8:21 p.m. Friday. Jay Edward Horn Jr., 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at River Drive and Market Street with OWI first offense.
10:19 p.m. Friday. Jackie Raymond Rupe III, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of South Webster Street with driving under suspension.
11:15 p.m. Friday. Tristan Six, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Sheridan Avenue with possession of a controlled substance.
11:40 p.m. Friday. Gerardson Philippe, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
1:10 a.m. Saturday. Michael Christopher Thordarson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and North Ransom Street with violation of no contact order.
8:08 a.m. Saturday. Megan Jessica McMillan, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and Myrtle Street with failure to appear.
9:15 a.m. Saturday. Esmeralda Martinez Zapata, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ash Street with driving while barred.
10:45 a.m. Saturday. Shelby Lynn Clark, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Van Buren Avenue with driving while barred.
2:11 p.m. Saturday. Julio Rilik, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and North Weller Street with driving while barred.
4:16 p.m. Saturday. Joseph Michael Amason, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Minnesota Street with driving while barred.
4:26 p.m. Saturday. Christopher Blankenship, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Madison Avenue and Ellis Avenue with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and drunk driving revocation.
9:37 p.m. Saturday. Bruce Wayne Nord, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and East Park Avenue with drunk driving revocation.
9:46 p.m. Saturday. James Edward Kisner, 49, of Waterloo, was charged in the 800 block of Queen Anne Avenue with OWI first offense, neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, domestic abuse assault, and interference with official acts.
No time given. Saturday. Byran Carl Lovell, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Market Street with possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts.
12:31 a.m. Sunday. Zachary Craig Mason, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with OWI first offense.
1:57 a.m. Sunday. Kamekica Yashica Neely, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with OWI first offense and driving under suspension.
2:02 a.m. Sunday. Colton Lee Heckethorn, 28, of Brighton, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with carrying dangerous weapons, OWI first offense and possession of a controlled substance.
2:02 a.m. Sunday. Kenneth Jerome Ladouceur, 36, of Fairfield, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with possession of a controlled substance.
3:25 a.m. Sunday. Tonya Anne Gordy, 32, of Agency, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
7:50 a.m. Sunday. Kastano Tisa, 37, of Marshalltown, was charged in the 1300 block of West Williams Street with OWI first offense.
11:56 a.m. Sunday. David Iowan, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of Lillian Street with failure to appear.
12:17 p.m. Sunday. Manton Maymar Sepety, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of Lillian Street with possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts.
4:20 p.m. Sunday. Melanie Sue Strayer, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1700 block of East Second Street with possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts and failure to appear.
10:39 a.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged at Second Street and Van Buren Street with assault.
11:25 a.m. Monday. Travis Matthew VanVeen, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Herman Avenue with possession of controlled substance and was served with a warrant.
2:18 p.m. Monday. Adrian Lamont Huycke, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with possession of controlled substance.
11:30 p.m. Monday. Danniel Emerson Coberley, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at Chester Avenue and North Adella Street with sex offender registry violation.
1:19 a.m. Tuesday. Thomas James Martin, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1700 block of East Second Street with failure to appear and was served with a warrant.
1:19 a.m. Tuesday. Adam Wayne Stanzel, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1700 block of East Second Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was served with a warrant.
9:31 a.m. Tuesday. Riley Lee McKinney, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
12:58 p.m. Tuesday. Jack David Hamilton, 27, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at Lee and Tuttle.
1:25 p.m. Tuesday. Willie Edward Felkins, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with violation of no contact order and was served with a warrant.
2:14 p.m. Tuesday. Dakota Lynn Murphey, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3:35 p.m. Tuesday. Gerald Orval Porter, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with violation of parole.
4 p.m. Tuesday. Eric Philip Ellison, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street with interference with official acts.
5:50 p.m. Tuesday. William Ray Bates, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Ward Street with failure to appear.
5:59 p.m. Tuesday. Mackenzie Eliza Garrels, 20, of Eldon, was charged at North Highway 63 and West Woodland Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:11 p.m. Tuesday. Mary Lou Zachmeyer, 37, of Salem, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft.
10 p.m. Tuesday. Stacey Kay Weeks, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault.
10:24 p.m. Tuesday. Robert Maalon Sachen, 37, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue.