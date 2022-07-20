Ottumwa Police
1:30 a.m. July 15. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with possession of controlled substance.
9:01 a.m. July 15. Jesse Lee McElroy, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Green Street with first-degree harassment.
11:27 a.m. July 15. Erika Jo King, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Wildwood Drive with two counts of unauthorized use of credit card and two counts of fifth-degree theft.
12:18 p.m. July 15. Patrick Earnest Parker, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Hancock Street with failure to appear.
3:15 p.m. July 15. Brett Alan Whittington, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Holt Street and West Second Street with domestic abuse assault.
3:31 p.m. July 15. Sandra Kay Williams, 75, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3:39 p.m. July 15. Jesse Jack Schakel, 28, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1400 block of Albia Road.
6:39 p.m. July 15. Fredrick Douglas Russell, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of West Second Street with OWI.
7:31 p.m. July 15. Saleem Samuel Burks, 21, of Fairfield, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with two counts of violation of probation.
7:50 p.m. July 15. Frazal Anjain, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with disorderly conduct and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
7:50 p.m. July 15. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with disorderly conduct and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
8:53 p.m. July 15. Donald E. Schermerhorn, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation, operating a vehicle without owner's consent and violation of protective order.
9:07 p.m. July 15. Cullen Everette Smith, 20, of Webster, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with persons under legal age.
9:21 p.m. July 15. Tanisha Louise Leaf, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft, trespass and possession of controlled substance.
10:24 p.m. July 15. Dalton Robert Prasch, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Court Street with providing false identification, possession of controlled substance, two counts of pre-trial release revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:28 p.m. July 15. Jordan Thomas Best, 29, of Audubon, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
10:42 p.m. July 15. Johnny Hartman, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and South Market Street with OWI second offense and drunk driving revocation.
2:54 a.m. July 16. Richard Mobley, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with OWI.
9:06 a.m. July 16. Jackie Ray Harland, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at Lillian Street and West Mary Street with interference with official acts and was served with a warrant.
11:39 a.m. July 16. Christian Lee Kaake, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and North Mclean Street with violation of probation.
2:44 p.m. July 16. Jason Andrew Tobeck, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with violation of parole.
4:46 p.m. July 16. Betty Alma Binns, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Milner Street with unauthorized use of credit card and fifth-degree theft.
5:56 p.m. July 16. Escamilla A. Alvarenga, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5:56 p.m July 16. Mirna E. Alvarenga, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:27 p.m. July 16. Wilbert A. Boudreaux, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of South Sheridan Avenue with assault causing injury.
11:31 p.m. July 16. Yomira Gomez, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with driving while barred and two counts of failure to appear.
11:30 a.m. July 17. Raiter Albert, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Madison Avenue with OWI.,
11:34 a.m. July 17. Michael David Madden, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Sheridan Avenue with driving while barred.
Noon July 17. Marcus M. Campbell, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Elm Street with fifth-degree theft, unauthorized use of credit card and possession of controlled substance, and was served with a warrant.
3:42 p.m. July 17. Rejeff Soram, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Ogden Street with public intoxication.
3:42 p.m. July 17. Sores Sorum, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Ogden Street with public intoxication and public nudity.
3:58 p.m. July 17. Brandon M. Spurgeon, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with trespass.
5:47 p.m. July 17. Dana Renee Reyes, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Finley Avenue and Minneopa Avenue with driving while barred.
8:40 p.m. July 17. Ashley Lynn Capps, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Hackberry Street with false report of indictable offense, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, reckless driving, failure to control vehicle and failure to yield.
12:30 p.m. Monday. Dennis Eugene Shanklin, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
1:15 p.m. Monday. Hannah Nicole Moffatt, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft.
2:30 p.m. Monday. Harold Eugene Langgin, 68, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
4 p.m. Monday. Joel Ryan Luke, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with violation of no contact order.
12:37 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of North Market Street with interference with official acts, two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, provide false identification information and public intoxication.
12:37 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of North Market Street with interference with official acts, fourth-degree criminal mischief and possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
12:37 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of North Market Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age and interference with official acts.
11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Cassie Shae Norman, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Holt Street and West Second Street with reckless driving.
12:46 p.m. Tuesday. Megan Rae Gooden, 36, of Centerville, was served with a warrant in the 900 block of East Main Street.
4:43 p.m. Tuesday. Justin Eugene Merchant, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with trespass.
8:27 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with fifth-degree theft with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
