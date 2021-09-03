Ottumwa Police
12:50 p.m. Thursday. Mickel Shawn Davidson, 46, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 800 block of Albia Road.
5:07 p.m. Thursday. Derek Wayne Lankford, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with possession of contraband in a correctional institution and possession of a controlled substance.
8:32 p.m. Thursday. Zackery Edward Carr, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Second Street with public intoxication.
Wapello County Sheriff
No time given Thursday. Alexander Simpson, 25, of Richland, was served an outstanding warrant for voluntary absence from custody.
Centerville Police
10:06 p.m. Thursday. Jarvis Aaron Kennebeck, 25, of Centerville, was charged in the 800 block of West Washington Street with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
1:23 a.m. Friday. Timmothy Lee Hobard, 50, of Centerville, was charged in the 700 block of North Haynes Avenue with parole violation.
Appanoose County Sheriff
9:53 a.m. Tuesday. Christopher Ryan Logston, 42, of Chariton, was charged in the 23000 block of 579th Street, Exline, with criminal mischief, trespass and driving under suspension.
9:59 a.m. Tuesday. Clay Anthony Repp, 63, of Centerville, was charged at 269th Avenue and 582nd Street with trespass.
9:59 a.m. Tuesday. Carol Denise Cockriel, 51, of Centerville, was charged at 269th Avenue and 582nd Street with trespass.
9:59 a.m. Tuesday. Paula Rae Crow, 50, of Centerville, was charged at 269th Avenue and 582nd Street with trespass.