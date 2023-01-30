Ottumwa Police
9:55 a.m. Friday. A 52-year-old male was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with assault.
2:01 p.m. Friday. A 24-year-old male was charged in the 1100 block of West Second Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief under $300 and fifth-degree theft under $300.
4:14 p.m. Friday. A 35-year-old male was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with public intoxication.
7:09 p.m. Friday. A 24-year-old female was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft enhanced-property not exceeding $750, possession of controlled substance, and revocation of pre-trial release.
10:54 p.m. Friday. A 53-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with revocation of pretrial release.
1:36 a.m. Saturday. A 36-year-old male was charged in the 300 block of East Main Street with no valid license, false reports to law enforcement, OWI and failure to appear.
4:29 a.m. Saturday. A 37-year-old female was charged at Woodland and Wapello with no SR 22 insurance and drunk driving revocation.
1 p.m. Saturday. A 25-year-old female was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespass.
2 p.m. Saturday. A 42-year-old male was charged at Highway 34 and South Iowa Avenue with OWI.
2 p.m. Saturday. A 47-year-old male was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with violation of no contact order.
4 p.m. Saturday. A 42-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with interference with official acts.
7:26 p.m. Saturday. A 32-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with driving under suspension.
12:01 a.m. Sunday. A 44-year-old female was charged in the 500 block of West Mary Street with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
6:15 p.m. Sunday. A 30-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of Hackberry Street with violation of no contact order and interference with official acts.
9:59 p.m. Sunday. A 51-year-old male was charged in the 1600 block of Albia Road with failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.