Ottumwa Fire
9:42 p.m. Monday. Smoke complaint in 1200 block of East Second Street.
Medical calls: 2:07 p.m. Monday. South Willard Street. 4:24 p.m. Monday. South Ward Street. 5:27 p.m. Monday. South Ward Street. 8:18 p.m. Monday. Cambridge Court. 8:26 p.m. Monday. McPherson Avenue. 9:12 p.m. Monday. North Hancock Street. 11:11 p.m. Monday. North Ward Street. 12:48 a.m. Tuesday. South Quincy Avenue. 7:19 a.m. Tuesday. Russell Street.
Ottumwa Police
2:20 a.m. Friday. Kayla Lucille Hewitt, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 14000 block of West Highway 34 with OWI third offense, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
2:20 a.m. Friday. Hailey Lucille Miller, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 14000 block of West Highway 34 with person under legal age.
10:06 a.m. Friday. Travis Lynn Hudson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of failure to appear.
10:10 a.m. Friday. Damion Kauffold, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Leighton Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
10:17 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 1100 Hayne Street with two counts of probation violation.
12:51 p.m. Friday. Ryan James Shields, 32, of Hedrick, was charged in the 100 block of North Hancock Street with violation of parole.
6:38 p.m. Friday. Shelby Ann Hager, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
6:45 p.m. Friday. Jeffrey Alan Daniels, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
8:01 p.m. Friday. Charlene Katherine Yardley, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with domestic abuse assault.
9:50 p.m. Friday. Cody Allen Surber, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of East Fourth Street with failure to appear.
1:54 a.m. Saturday. Libokmeto Libokmeto, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of South Sheridan Avenue with OWI.
4:41 a.m. Saturday. Stephanie Marie Collins, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fourth Street and North Cass Street with controlled substance violation, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, and failure to affix drug tax stamp.
7:07 a.m. Saturday. Daniel Lee Hemm, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fourth Street and North Cass Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of contraband in correctional institution.
10:08 a.m. Saturday. Blake Austin Smith, 32, of Moravia, was charged at North Birch Street and East Second Street with failure to appear and was served with a warrant.
10:22 a.m. Saturday. Kristin Michelle Young, 44, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
1:04 p.m. Saturday. Chelsea Nicole Skinner, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Lee Avenue with driving while barred.
5:03 p.m. Saturday. Albert Ott Hunger, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with fifth-degree theft.
9:32 p.m. Saturday. Julie Arlene Christy, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with possession of controlled substance.
12:53 a.m. Sunday. Zachery Joe Dudley, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
12:53 a.m. Sunday. Erin Nicole Marcum, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
12:53 a.m. Sunday. Kendra Jean Ward, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
1:14 a.m. Sunday. Eugene Antonio Mccullar, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Third Street and North Court Street with OWI.
8:23 a.m. Sunday. Leon Laroy Stewart, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Mary Street with driving while barred.
10:03 a.m. Sunday. Nicole Lea Shull, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Tuttle Street with driving while barred.
12:06 p.m. Sunday. Sores Sorum, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Clem Street with public intoxication.
5:30 p.m. Sunday. Joseph Sebastion Schmitz, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at West highway 34 and North Highway 63 with domestic abuse assault.
6:54 p.m. Sunday. Liliana Morales, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with child endangerment and assault causing bodily injury.
8:45 p.m. Sunday. Earnest Wayne Davidson, 60, of Drakesville, was charged in the 100 block of South Moore Street with violation of protective order.
7:39 a.m. Sunday. Kimberly M. Frymoyer, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with child endangerment.
4:34 a.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of Clarence Street with person under legal age and public intoxication.
Appanoose Sheriff
11 a.m. Friday. Nicholas Cody Cone, 29, of Moulton, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with trespass.
12:15 p.m. Friday. Britian Glen Cox, 18, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with assault causing serious injury while participating in a felony and going armed with intent.
11:48 p.m. Friday. Donna Sue Pettibone, 58, of Moravia, was charged in the 14200 block of 283rd Avenue, Moravia, with domestic abuse assault.
10:45 p.m. Saturday. Jerry Lee Horn, 38, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 20000 block of 597th Street, Cincinnati, with driving while barred.