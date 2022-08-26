Ottumwa Police
12:25 a.m. Aug. 19. Ethan Anthony Orth, 23, of Burlington, was charged in the 100 block of Palmetto Avenue with second-degree robbery and was served with a warrant.
12:37 a.m. Aug. 19. Skyler Zale Coronado, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with public intoxication, assault causing bodily injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
6:30 a.m. Aug. 19. Amy Rachel Harrison, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Rochester Road with domestic abuse assault.
3:47 p.m. Aug. 19. Rk Kalus, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ogden Street with willful injury and going armed with intent.
4:45 p.m. Aug. 19. Heidi Jo Richardson, 47, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
4:45 p.m. Aug. 19. Kendra K. Richardson, 22, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7:43 p.m. Aug. 19. Hayley M. Henderson, 21, of Hedrick, was served with a warrant in the 900 block of South Vine Street.
10:06 p.m. Aug. 19. Emerald Mae C. Davis, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Main Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, interference with official acts and failure to yield.
No time given, Aug. 19. Mickel Shawn Davidson, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with domestic abuse assault.
1:05 a.m. Aug. 20. A juvenile was charged at South Ferry Street and Baldwin Street with possession of controlled substance, interference with official acts, persons under legal age and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
7:40 a.m. Aug. 20. Santiago Escalante-Lopez, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with two counts of failure to appear and was served with two warrants.
9:15 a.m. Aug. 20. Clint Matthew Smith, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and North Mclean Street with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery, lottery forgery and third-degree theft.
1:11 a.m. Aug. 21. Rikki Andrea Jones, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with OWI second offense.
1:11 a.m. Aug. 21. Simon S. Muety, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ferry Street with OWI.
8:21 a.m. Aug. 21. Aaron Eugene Dyer, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with probation violation.
9:26 a.m. Aug. 21. Guy Sedrick Wilcox, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at Chester Avenue and Wildwood Drive with possession of controlled substance and driving while barred.
10:21 a.m. Aug. 21. Hannah Rae C. Garber, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
1:17 p.m. Aug. 21. Cameron Shawn Thomas, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street with revocation of pretrial release.
1:27 p.m. Aug. 21. Thomas T. Kirkland, 35, Evanston, Illinois, was charged in the 500 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
3:05 p.m. Aug. 21. A juvenile was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3:35 p.m. Aug. 21. Moe Moe Eh, 23, of Kansas City, Kansas, was charged in the 400 block of Wabash Avenue with public intoxication.
4:18 p.m. Aug. 21. Joseph Sebastion Schmitz, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Harrod Avenue and South Ransom Street with interference with official acts and violation of no contact order.
7 p.m. Aug. 21. Cody Thomas Forsythe, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Elm Street with domestic abuse assault.
4:06 a.m. Aug. 22. Austin Lindquist, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with violation of protective order.
9:43 p.m. Aug. 22. Allen Joe Mcneal, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
10:03 p.m. Aug. 22. Larry Dean Schmidt, 56, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 200 block of South Madison Avenue with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
2:18 p.m. Aug. 23. Austin Lee Lindquist, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Albia Road with violation of no contact order.
6:20 p.m. Aug. 23. Stephanie L. Washington, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Locust Street with disorderly conduct.
12:03 p.m. Aug. 24. James Aranguthy, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with possession of short-barreled rifle/shotgun.
1:40 p.m. Aug. 24. Evalyn K. Mather, 72, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ottumwa Street with neglect/abandonment of dependent person, child endangerment and sanitation of premises.
1:40 p.m. Aug. 24. Nancy Irene Mather, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ottumwa Street with neglect/abandonment of dependent person, child endangerment and sanitation of premises.
3 p.m. Aug. 24. Adam Joseph Hollingsworth, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Church Street with forgery, domestic abuse assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:19 p.m. Aug. 24. Laquatta Nicole Ingram, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with tampering with witness/juror and suborning perjury.
No time given, Aug. 24. Marcus Christopher Stout, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at Appanoose Street and Chester Avenue with driving while barred and striking fixtures.
