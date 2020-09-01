Ottumwa Fire
11:22 a.m. Monday. Investigation in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue.
10:18 p.m. Monday. Investigation 600 block of Elma Street.
9:43 a.m. Monday. Trash fire on Clay St.
Medical calls: 11:58 a.m. Monday. Alta Vista Ave. 3:28 p.m. Monday. S. Ward St. 3:29 p.m. Monday. E. 2nd St. 6:08 p.m. Monday. Silverwood Lane. 6:13 p.m. Monday. E. 2nd St. 7:48 p.m. Monday. E. Pennylvania Ave. 8:38 p.m. Monday. Merrouge Ave. 9:02 p.m. Monday. W. Mary St. 9:02 p.m. Monday. Osage Drive. 9:25 p.m. Monday. S. Ransom St. 10:33 p.m. Monday. Main St. and Ash St. 1:04 a.m. Tuesday. E. Main St. 1:37 a.m. Tuesday. W. Alta Vista Ave. 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. S. Ransom St. 3:32 a.m. Tuesday. Lotspeach St. 9:46 a.m. Tuesday. N. Ransom St. 2:27 p.m. Tuesday. Alta Vista Ave.
Ottumwa Police
1:38 a.m. Monday. Maria Brenda Dionicio Bail, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Cooper Avenue with OWI.
2:28 a.m. Monday. Preston G. Hopkins, 38, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1100 block of East Mary Street.
3:52 a.m. Monday. Sanry Namelo, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Marion Street with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
4:10 a.m. Monday. Emily Ann Sloan, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Court Street with domestic assault serious.
6:05 a.m. Monday. Bobby Dell Fincher, 55, of Bloomfield, was served a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
9:15 a.m. Monday. Evalyn K. Mather, 70, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 30 block of Kingsley Drive with child endangerment and dependent adult abuse.
9:15 a.m. Monday. Nancy Irene Mather, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 30 block of Kingsley Drive with child endangerment.
11:24 a.m. Monday. Tanner William Breugge, 26, of Birmingham, was charged in the 500 block of Chester Avenue with possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while barred, and violation of protective order.
5 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged at Second Street and Cherry Alley with interference with official acts.
Centerville Police
6:49 p.m. Monday. Christopher Cordova, 29, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of East Fair Street, Centerville, with driving while license denied/revoked for OWI.
7:35 p.m. Monday. Adam Dale Jeffries, 34, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with probation violation.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 7:40 p.m. Monday. East Cross Street, Centerville.