Ottumwa Fire
9:05 p.m. Monday. Canceled en route to 1000 block of N. Quincy Ave.
5:10 a.m. Tuesday. Canceled on scene in the 1300 block of Steller Ave.
Medical calls: 4:11 p.m. Monday. Davis St. 4:12 p.m. Monday. W. Keota St. 5:24 p.m. Monday. E. Mary St. 6:34 p.m. Monday. Davis St. 5:25 a.m. Tuesday. Lillian St. 7:42 a.m. Tuesday. E. Rochester Road. 7:52 a.m. Tuesday. S. Birch St. 12:58 p.m. Tuesday. W. Woodland Ave. 3:19 p.m. Tuesday. S. Willard St.
Ottumwa Police
7:10 a.m. Monday. Douglas Raymond Spurgeon, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of W. 4th St. with interference with official acts, reckless driving, striking fixtures, no valid license, stop sign violation, use of license violation, duty to stop violation, no proof of insurance, fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief.
8:23 a.m. Monday. Mark Lewis Mclaughlin, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of S. Ransom St. with driving while barred.
9:23 a.m. Monday. Michael Lee Thomas, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at N. Elm St. and Morrell Drive with failure to appear.
9:45 a.m. Monday. Joshua Everett Sprague, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of W. 4th St. with second-degree theft.
10:32 a.m. Monday. Michelle Zeisler, 50, of Milford, was charged in the 1900 block of Albia Road with OWI first offense, unlawful possession of prescription drug, open container and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:51 a.m. Monday. Tayler Randall Meyers, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and N. Quincy Ave. with driving while barred and no SR 22 insurance.
1:55 p.m. Monday. Timothy Terrell Moore, 36, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant and charged with driving under suspension at Center Ave. and N. Cooper Ave.
1:55 p.m. Monday. Jennifer Ann Solano, 41, of Des Moines, was charged at Center Ave. and N. Cooper Ave. with keeping prohibited animals.
Appanoose Sheriff
10:05 a.m. Sunday. James Paul Smith, 49, of Unionville, Iowa, was charged in the 800 block of E. Jackson St. with first-degree harassment and driving while barred.
2:36 p.m. Sunday. Michael Joe Bails, 38, of Moravia, was charged in the 300 block of Frontage Road in Moravia with eluding, reckless driving and driving while barred.