Ottumwa Police
3:13 a.m. Friday. Chad Allen Heifort, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with violation of parole.
3:58 a.m. Friday. Douglas Raymod Spurgeon, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with first-degree murder.
12:39 p.m. Friday. Dakota Ryan Ehert, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ransom Street with failure to appear and was served with a warrant.
12:49 p.m. Friday. Todd Allan Sundquist, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ransom Street with failure to appear.
4:02 p.m. Friday. Michael Allen Cutts, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
4:08 p.m. Friday. Sarah Elizabeth Merchant, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Madison Avenue and Ellis Avenue with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, and was served with a warrant.
9 p.m. Friday. Jonathan Andrew Ridgway-Wilson, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with three counts of probation violation.
10:15 p.m. Friday. Kevin Alan Guthrie, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Elm Street and East Court Street with driving while barred and failure to appear, and was served with a warrant.
No time given, Friday. Travis Batterson, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Webster Street and West Mary Street with possession of controlled substance and driving under suspension.
4 a.m. Saturday. Mikasi Kenfy, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at Boone Avenue and South Weller Street with OWI and no valid license.
9:13 a.m. Saturday. Damarius Dallas Johns, 19, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged in the 1600 block of Steller Avenue with fifth-degree criminal mischief, assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
10:44 a.m. Saturday. April Dawn Tobeck, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Ward Street with driving under suspension.
11:24 a.m. Saturday. Laura Leann Parker, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Hancock with possession of controlled substance and failure to appear.
6:20 p.m. Saturday. Chatrina Laterice Ren Wilkins, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of North Quincy Avenue with interference with official acts.
6:59 p.m. Saturday. Maxim Khrapovitski, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Main Street with trespass and interference with official acts.
11:56 p.m. Saturday Kandyce Jane Fellows, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
12:56 a.m. Sunday. Tracy Ann Felkins, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at Wapello and Main with OWI.
2 a.m. Sunday. Jr Eseuk, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with drunk driving revocation.
2:46 a.m. Sunday. Carmen Cordova-Garcia, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Highway 34 and North Highway 63 with OWI.
3:30 a.m. Sunday. Tr Etomara, 31, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of North Johnson Avenue.
10:01 a.m. Sunday. Angel Nichole, Jordan, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at Second and Van Buren with drunk driving revocation.
12:20 p.m. Sunday. Bonnie Charlene Cremer, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia and was served with a warrant.
4:21 p.m. Sunday. A juvenile was charged at West Finley Avenue and Minnesota Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief, possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, public intoxication and interference with corrections official.
No time given, Sunday. Montoya Marie Bacus, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ferry Street and Albia Road with possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of controlled substance.
12:15 a.m. Monday. Javier Tello Ruiz, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with possession of controlled substance, possession or carrying of dangerous weapon and OWI second offense.
2:04 a.m. Monday. Daniel Dugan, 39, of Adrian, Michigan, was charged in the 100 block of North Court Street with harassment of public officers.
9:37 a.m. Monday. Devante Dalvin Vos, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
6:50 p.m. Monday. James Allen Davidson, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ash Street with driving while barred.
12:51 a.m. Tuesday. Alprentice Samuels, 31, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged in the 1700 block of Venture Drive with OWI, failure to obey stop sign, failure to stop, striking fixtures, reckless driving and no proof of insurance.
2 p.m. Tuesday. Franson Andereas, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of East Fourth Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age and harassment of public official/employee.
2 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 600 block of East Fourth Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations.
2 p.m. Tuesday. Two juveniles were charged in the 600 block of East Fourth Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
2:06 p.m. Tuesday. Christopher Allen Coram, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with violation of protective order.
2:48 p.m. Tuesday. Joshua Mark Cowger, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
10:46 p.m. Tuesday. Robert Leroy Thurston, 40, of Elkorn, Nebraska, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
Wapello Sheriff
No time given, Oct. 29. Michael Eastwood, 42, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged on an outstanding warrant for sex offender registry violation.
No time given, Oct. 29. Eric Carr, 40, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged on an outstanding warrant for sex offender registry violation.
No time given, Oct. 30. Bryan Parcel, 37, of Burlington, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse.
No time given, Nov. 3. Michael R. Davis, 55, Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
No time given, Nov. 3. Jennifer Snyder, 49, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with operating vehicle without owner's consent.
No time given, Nov. 4. Adam Hegwood, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
No time given, Nov. 4. William B. McCarroll, 26, of Agency, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of parole and probation violation.
No time given, Nov. 7. Jose Roslio Hernandez, 19 of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, violation of no contact order, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
No time given, Nov. 7. Scott Probasco, 32, of Unionville, Missouri, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
No time given, Nov. 7. Aaron Shaw, 24, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for two counts of failure to appear
No time given, Nov. 8. Johnathon Harnden, 42, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sex offender registry violation.
No time given, Nov. 8. Orlando Hernandez, 52, of Agency, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension.
No time given, Nov. 8. Roderick Taylor Rice, 43, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sex offender registry violation.
No time given, Nov. 12. Latoya Shepherd, 37, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with driving while barred.
No time given, Saturday. Callie Shinn, 46, of Knoxville, was arrested and charged with harassment of public official and driving under suspension.
No time given, Sunday. Matthew McIntosh, 36, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with failure to obey stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, no SR 22 on file, driving under suspension, driving while barred and three outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
No time given, Tuesday. Jill Valentine, 44, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for involuntary manslaughter.
No time given, Tuesday. Daniel Cloke, 73, of Eldon, was arrested and charged with two counts of harassment of public official.