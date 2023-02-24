Ottumwa Police
12:10 a.m. Wednesday. A 23-year-old female was charged in the 900 block of North Quincy Avenue with trespass.
12:10 a.m. Wednesday. A 40-year-old female was charged at Cooper Street and Second Street with driving while barred.
2:30 p.m. Wednesday. A 32-year-old female was charged in the 200 block of North Hancock Street with confining dogs, keeping prohibited animals and placarded dwelling.
7:55 p.m. Wednesday. A 23-year-old female was charged at the Wapello County Jail with interference with official acts, assault on persons in certain occupations and domestic abuse assault.
2 a.m. Thursday. A 42-year-old male was charged at Hayne Street and South Elm Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and was served with a warrant.
9:21 a.m. Thursday. A 46-year-old female was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with shoplifting.
2 p.m. Thursday. A 28-year-old male was charged in the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue with second-degree theft and forgery.
2:45 p.m. Thursday. A 31-year-old male was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with dominion/control of firearm by felon, drug tax stamp violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance violation and persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.
5 p.m. Thursday. A 43-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Albany Street with trespass.
6:59 p.m. Thursday. A 32-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with sex offender registry violation and disseminating obscene material to a minor.
8:49 p.m. Thursday. A 30-year-old female was served with a warrant in the 400 block of North Weller Street.
