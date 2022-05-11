Ottumwa Police
1:43 a.m. Monday. Rena Fred, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Hancock Street with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
1:43 a.m. Monday. Rechek Ungeni, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Hancock Street with public intoxication.
2:50 a.m. Monday. Elizabeth Irene Tully, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Jefferson Street with OWI and failure to control vehicle.
4:40 p.m. Monday. Amy Sue Haskins, 19, of Gorin, Missouri, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
4:40 p.m. Monday. Patricia Anne Wilkins, 19, of Fairfield, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
10 p.m. Monday. Aundrea Jean Mcmullen, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and North Iowa Avenue with criminal mischief.
10:32 p.m. Monday. Joshua Charles Taylor, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Ransom Street with driving while barred and possession of controlled substance.
10:46 p.m. Monday. Madison Rae Derby, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
9:08 a.m. Tuesday. William Austin Chance, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Street with driving while barred and was served with a warrant.
9:27 a.m. Tuesday. Dylan Michael Seabrook, 21, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with third-degree burglary.
12:29 p.m. Tuesday. Trixie Annemeana Grace, 48, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft.
4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Amy Sue Haskins, 19, of Gorin, Missouri, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6 p.m. Tuesday. Robert Murphy Hawkins, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
6:10 p.m. Tuesday. John Ansel Amburn, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
11:44 p.m. Tuesday. Josey Keith Williams, 27, of Chillicothe, was charged at North Milner Street and Gladstone Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
No time given, Tuesday. Alex Thayne Blazina, 28, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue.
Wapello Sheriff
May 4. Sarah Souza, 34, of Floris, was arrested and charged with assault.
May 4. Kyra Argo, 21, of Bloomfield, was arrested on outstanding warrants for accessory after the fact and permitting an unauthorized person to drive.
May 5. Michael Sanders, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for third-degree burglary, two counts of unauthorized use of credit cards, assault, public intoxication and persons under legal age.
May 5. Amanda Farmer, 40, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding warrant for third-degree theft.
May 7. Gregory Dye, 44, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of failure to appear.
May 9. Owen Glosser, 20, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with OWI and eluding.
May 10. Clinton Meierott, 40, of Eldon, was arrested and charged with OWI.
May 10. Roberto Estrada, 61, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for five counts of failure to appear and pretrial violation.
May 10. Duncan Bright, 42, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
Centerville Police
7:41 p.m. Friday. Benjamin Gerald Myers, 38, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of South Main Street, Centerville, was charged with intent to deliver/manufacture, drug tax stamp violation, and possession of controlled substance.
1:06 p.m. Tuesday. Amanda Renee Main, 43, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.
Appanoose Sheriff
4:45 p.m. Friday. Ashley Ann Nail, 36, of Moravia, was charged in the 300 block of West Chariton Street, Moravia, with possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:01 p.m. Friday. Jason Steven Dipple, 41, of Centerville, was charged in the 1400 block of South 16th Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.
12:20 p.m. Monday. Mark Jeffrey Judge, 37, of Plano, was charged in the 19000 block of St. Josephs Drive, Centerville, with fifth-degree criminal mischief.