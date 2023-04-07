Ottumwa Police
12:08 a.m. Wednesday. A 39-year-old male was charged at North Court and Carter Avenue with failure to appear.
1:08 a.m. Wednesday. An 18-year-old female was charged with driving under suspension, no SR 22 insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
6:02 a.m. Wednesday. A 31-year-old male was charged on Osage Drive with violation of probation.
Noon Wednesday. A 20-year-old male was charged in the 1300 block of Albia Road with fifth-degree theft.
7 p.m. Wednesday. A 19-year-old male was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
8:55 p.m. Wednesday. A 33-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of South Moore Street with trespass.
4 p.m. Thursday. A 24-year-old male was charged in the 900 block of Hackberry Street with trespass.
6:30 p.m. Thursday. A 43-year-old female was charged in the 700 block of Boone Avenue with failure to appear.
9:55 p.m. Thursday. A 39-year-old female was charged on Marina Drive with driving under suspension and interference with official acts.
10:45 p.m. Thursday. An 18-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of South Cherry Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief, possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, and interference with official acts.
11:05 p.m. Thursday. A 36-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of West Mary Street with public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.