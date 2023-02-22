Ottumwa Police
10:03 a.m. Monday. A 43-year-old male was charged on Highway 34 with drunk driving revocation.
12:50 p.m. Monday. A 48-year-old male was served with warrants in the 700 block of West Mary Street.
1:09 p.m. Monday. A 30-year-old male was charged at East Iowa Avenue and East Main Street with possession of a controlled substance.
1:14 p.m. Monday. A 29-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue with failure to appear and violation of probation.
6:30 p.m. Monday. A 41-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with interference with official acts.
12:17 a.m. Tuesday. A 28-year-old male was charged in the 900 block of Sheffield Street with forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree theft.
12:36 a.m. Tuesday. A 32-year-old was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with violation of a no contact order.
4:12 a.m. Tuesday. A 35-year-old female was charged at the Wapello County Jail with escape from custody and probation violation.
8:03 p.m. Tuesday. A 21-year-old male was charged at West Main Street and Packard Avenue with third-degree harassment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.