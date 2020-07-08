Ottumwa Police
3:06 a.m. Tuesday. Trinton James Davidson, 24, 131 E. Mary St., Ottumwa, was charged at South Davis and East Mary Streets with OWI.
4:21 a.m. Tuesday. Dylan Taylor Elswick, 29, 642 S. Milner St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with probation violation.
6:16 a.m. Tuesday. Wendy Dawn Mills, 45, 1620 W. Second St., Ottumwa, was charged there with probation violation.
8:09 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Amadeus McBride, 31, homeless, Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with escape from custody and providing false identification.
11:47 a.m. Tuesday. Ashley Renea Parks, 28, of 202 18th E., Oskaloosa, was charged in the 300 block of West Main Street with driving while barred.
12:15 p.m. Tuesday. James Ash, 61, 122 Palmetto Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
6:24 p.m. Tuesday. Johnny Ramirez, 25, 805 Clinton Ave., Ottumwa, was charged there with interference with official acts and violation of restraining order.
10:38 p.m. Tuesday. Luke Cal Jefferson Fowler, 41, 1019 Hackberry St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with failure to appear.
Wapello County Sheriff
6:10 p.m. Tuesday. Dennis Nicholson, 21, 308 W. Sixth St., Ottumwa, was arrested for outstanding warrant for controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp and failure to appear.