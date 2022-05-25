Ottumwa Police
2:26 a.m. May 18. Tytus Jay Hunt, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged on K Avenue with failure to appear.
3:14 a.m. May 18. Samantha Janet McBridge, 20, of Ankeny, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with public intoxication and possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
3:58 a.m. May 18. Muhammad R. Flowers, 27, of Burlington, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
8:45 a.m. May 18. Jeremy Joe Blew, 48, of Centerville, was charged at Highways 63 and 34 with possession of controlled substance.
8:45 a.m. May 18. Levi Patrick Bryan, 31, of Centerville, was charged at highways 63 and 34 with possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:58 a.m. May 18. Gage Michael Parks, 21, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
11:26 a.m. May 18. Jennifer Dawn Snyder, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Ward Street with public nudity/urination/defection.
6:01 p.m. May 18. A juvenile was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with assault on persons in certain occupations.
9:14 a.m. May 19. Kevin Michael Wick, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault causing serious injury and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
1:24 p.m. May 19. Daywoe Guannue Nimely, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with eluding, reckless driving, driving under suspension and operation without registration.
2:05 p.m. May 19. Culsiana Mailynn Comstock, 19, of Hedrick, was charged in the 100 block of South Elm Street with assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts, and was served with a warrant.
8:53 p.m. May 19. Fredrick Jihu, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Woodland Avenue and North Highway 63 with OWI.
9:19 p.m. May 19. Nathan Haze Robinson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Adella Street with public intoxication.
5:30 a.m. May 20. Aaron Alan Mccabe, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with domestic abuse assault.
5:30 a.m. May 20. Michaella Elaine Brandt, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Green Street and East Maple Avenue with fifth-degree theft and theft from building.
6:02 a.m. May 20. Jose Rosalio Hernandez, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South College Street with violation of protective order and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
10:01 a.m. May 20. Levi Patrick Bryan, 31, of Centerville, was charged at West Second Street and North Clay Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:09 p.m. May 20. Erlin R. Ramirez-Gomez, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged with fifth-degree theft.
12:35 p.m. May 20. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault causing bodily injury.
2:04 p.m. May 20. Rebecca Ann Tackel, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Lillian Street with failure to appear.
5:17 p.m. May 20. Mercedes Glasper, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3:33 a.m. May 21. Erickson Clermond, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Iowa Avenue with domestic abuse assault and failure to appear.
7:50 a.m. May 21. Alexander Michael Davis, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Center Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of protective order.
10:07 a.m. May 21. Traci Lynn Herb-Dowell, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer with third-degree harassment.
2:46 p.m. May 21. Marilyn Marie Wilkins, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Webster Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts and trespass.
11:01 p.m. May 21. Tayler Randall Meyers, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with unlawful possession of prescription drugs and was served with a warrant.
10:10 a.m. May 22. Rk Kalus, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ogden Street with violation of no contact order.
10:10 a.m. May 22. Sores Sorum, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ogden Street with assault with intent to inflict serious injury, public intoxication, going armed with intent and disorderly conduct.
11:06 a.m. May 22. Tony Joe Wilson, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Finley Avenue with violation of probation.
11:20 a.m. May 22. Natrick Harry, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Fourth Street with failure to appear.
4:46 p.m. May 22. Lucinda Rae Giese, 70, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with third-degree harassment.
11:51 p.m. May 22. Malcom Andrew Anderson, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with possession of controlled substance, two counts of revocation of pretrial release and failure to appear.
No time given, May 22. Martin David Smith, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with assault causing bodily injury, two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts and harassment of public official.