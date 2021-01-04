Ottumwa Fire
7:52 p.m. Wednesday. Canceled en route to the 900 block of Boone Avenue.
8:11 p.m. Wednesday. Investigation at Williams Street and Glenwood Avenue.
11:48 a.m. Thursday. Investigation on Pinehurst Circle.
12:50 a.m. Friday. Canceled on scene on North Quincy Avenue.
5:20 a.m. Friday. A car fire was reported in the 2000 block of Branham Avenue.
8:43 p.m. Friday. A car fire was reported in the 25000 block of Roemer Avenue.
12:25 a.m. Saturday. Smoke complaint in the 800 block of Queen Anne Avenue.
4:45 p.m. Saturday. Canceled en route to Brentwood Drive.
7:26 p.m. Saturday. Investigation in the 200 block of South Davis Street.
2 a.m. Sunday. Assist police department at North Hancock Street and Madison Avenue.
9:39 a.m. Sunday. Car accident at Emma Street and Highway 34.
3:44 p.m. Sunday. Car accident with injuries in the 1200 block of Theatre Drive.
5:18 p.m. Sunday. Investigation in the 500 block of West Park Boulevard.
1:10 p.m. Monday. Canceled en route to Crestview Avenue.
Medical calls: 5:43 p.m. Wednesday. South Milner Street. 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. North Wapello Street. 3:23 a.m. Thursday. South Moore Street. 3:59 a.m. Thursday. Summitt Street. 5:39 a.m. Thursday. Benton Street and Clay Street. 9:07 a.m. Thursday. Lee Avenue. 12:50 p.m. Thursday. North Jefferson Street. 1:38 p.m. Thursday. Oakridge Road. 3:24 p.m. Thursday. North Elm Street. 3:39 p.m. Thursday. Greenwood Drive. 3:54 p.m. Thursday. South Ferry Street. 3:58 p.m. Thursday. Queen Anne Avenue. 4:22 p.m. Thursday. Greenwood Drive. 6:29 p.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 7:28 p.m. Thursday. North Ash Street. 1:04 a.m. Friday. West Second Street. 1:10 p.m. Friday. Tuttle Street. 1:23 p.m. Friday. Greenwood Drive. 4:02 p.m. Friday. Steller Avenue. 4:06 p.m. Friday. West Keota Street. 10:50 p.m. Friday. Albia Road and Quincy Avenue. 10:51 p.m. Friday. South Union Street. 8:44 a.m. Saturday. Gladstone Street. 9:42 a.m. Saturday. Oakridge Road. 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Lillian Street. 8:38 p.m. Saturday. South Ward Street. 9:23 p.m. Saturday. Crestview Avenue. 9:48 p.m. Saturday. North Court Street. 10:46 a.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 8:59 p.m. Sunday. Lillian Street. 9:55 p.m. Sunday. North Ward Street. 1:55 p.m. Monday. Morris Street.
Ottumwa Police
11:15 a.m. Thursday. Patricia Joy Groom, 37, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue.
11:15 a.m. Thursday. Sara Ann Zeller, 26, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue.
12:53 p.m. Thursday. Lacey Maxine Schakel, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with forgery.
2:51 p.m. Thursday. John Joseph, 44, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of East Main Street.
4 p.m. Thursday. Jasmine Elizabeth Marsh, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:13 p.m. Thursday. August Dean Houk, 32, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants at the Wapello County Jail.
8:14 p.m. Thursday. Jaden Franklin Guyette, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and Appanoose Street with two counts of failure to appear.
10:50 p.m. Thursday. Haley Ann McDowell, 24, of Sigourney, was charged at East Second Street and North Court Street with violation of protective order.
10:50 p.m. Thursday. Mason Kendall Simons, 24, of Sigourney, was charged at East Second Street and North Court Street with providing false identification and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:14 a.m. Friday. Kobey Dylan Durflinger, 19, of Eldon, was charged in the 200 block of South Sheridan Avenue with person under legal age.
12:14 a.m. Friday. Keeley Dawn Frazier, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Sheridan Avenue with person under legal age and public intoxication-alcohol.
12:14 a.m. Friday. Taylor Renie Hannah, 18, of Eldon, was charged in the 200 block of South Sheridan Avenue with person under legal age and public intoxication-alcohol.
12:14 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 200 block of South Sheridan Avenue with person under legal age.
12:14 a.m. Friday. Nicholas Dean Pickrell, 20, of Agency, was charged in the 200 block of South Sheridan Avenue with person under legal age.
12:14 a.m. Friday. Kolby Lee Woodard, 18, of Fairfield, was charged in the 200 block of South Sheridan Avenue with person under legal age.
2:48 a.m. Friday. Trevor Leon Roberts, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and North Moore Street with driving while barred and OWI second offense.
8 a.m. Friday. Evelyn Aliwis, 30, of Hamilton, was charged at West Highway 34 and North Highway 63 with public intoxication-alcohol and was served with a warrant.
10:20 a.m. Friday. Rensio Edgar, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false identification, and was served with a warrant.
3:14 p.m. Friday. Gilbert Jerome Riddick, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with probation violation.
3:23 p.m. Friday. Peterson Joab, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Fellows Avenue with domestic assault serious.
7:06 p.m. Friday. Kn Kumuch, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at Emma Street and Highway 34 with OWI first offense.
11:34 p.m. Friday. Lathan Michael Hamm, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Mclean Street and West Fourth Street with prohibited acts.
2:45 a.m. Saturday. Shalynn Marie Fesler, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with person under legal age.
2:45 a.m. Saturday. David Lee Morris, 20, of Fremont, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with person under legal age.
5:05 p.m. Saturday. Nicole Lea Shull, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
6:19 p.m. Saturday. Robin Jean Payne, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with assault on certain occupations-noninjury.
10:08 p.m. Saturday. Catherine Kay Valdez, 53, of Batavia, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:20 p.m. Saturday. Shwe Htoo, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged on Market Street with OWI first offense and driving while revoked for OWI.
10:11 p.m. Saturday. Monson Ariki, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Fourth Street with public intoxication-alcohol.
10:11 p.m. Saturday. Netipan Nikes, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
10:57 p.m. Saturday. Bryan Dewayne Parcel, 36, of Burlington, was charged in the 100 block of North Hancock Street with domestic assault serious.
1:54 a.m. Sunday. Shawn Lee Dennison, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Hancock Street and North Madison Avenue with OWI second offense and interference with official acts.
6:55 a.m. Sunday. Henry Edgar, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Mary Street with public intoxication.
4:38 p.m. Sunday. John Alan Schuster, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
11:25 p.m. Sunday. Darien Kasham Howard, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Camille Street with noise prohibition.