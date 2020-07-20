Ottumwa Fire
6:45 p.m. Friday. Car fire in the 1300 block of Albia Road.
10:59 a.m. Saturday. Riverboat rescue on the Des Moines River at Blackhawk Road.
8:21 p.m. Saturday. Canceled en route to the 2000 block of Chester Avenue.
9:08 p.m. Saturday. Investigation in the 500 block of West Second Street.
11:45 a.m. Monday. Investigation in Memorial Park.
2:50 p.m. Monday. Canceled en route to the 1900 block of Gladstone.
Medical calls: 4:49 p.m. Friday. Church and Davis streets. 7:49 p.m. Friday. North Court Street. 12:19 a.m. Saturday. South Milner Street. 1:14 a.m. Saturday. North Washington Street. 2:45 a.m. Saturday. North Johnson Avenue. 5:59 a.m. Saturday. North James Street. 9:54 a.m. Saturday. West Finley Avenue. 2:22 p.m. Saturday. Chester Avenue. 4:03 p.m. Saturday. Church Street. 5:43 p.m. Saturday. West Mary Street. 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Pocahontas Street. 8:18 p.m. Saturday. West Second Street. 8:57 p.m. Saturday. West Rochester Street. 10:11 p.m. Saturday. East Main Street. 1:54 a.m. Sunday. West Second Street. 7:21 a.m. Sunday. Greenwood Drive. 6:46 a.m. Sunday. South Milner Street. 7:17 a.m. Sunday. Oak Ridge Road. 7:36 a.m. Sunday. Osceoloa and Hamilton streets. 7:53 a.m. Sunday. Dewey Street. 3:10 p.m. Sunday. North Moore Street. 3:20 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 5:09 p.m. Sunday. Osceola Street and Greenwood Drive. 5:23 p.m. Sunday. Evergreen Street. 5:32 p.m. Sunday. North Ransom Street. 7:20 p.m. Sunday. West Park Avenue. 8:10 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 11:01 p.m. Sunday. Hughes Avenue. 12:28 a.m. Monday. North Jefferson Street. 11:34 a.m. Monday. Boone Avenue. 12:27 p.m. Monday. North Ash Street.
Ottumwa Police
9:44 a.m. Thursday. Teri Clarissa Argueta, 26, Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
1:13 p.m. Thursday. Jordan Taylor Reid, 33, Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Main Street with failure to appear.
3:08 p.m. Thursday. Mark Lewis McLaughlin, 42, Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with driving while barred.
8:21 p.m. Thursday. Garrett Richard Dean Gordon, 23, Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with failure to appear.
9:52 p.m. Thursday. Rene Teodoro Argueta-Laines, 18, Ottumwa, was charged at Church and Weller streets with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug tax stamp violation.
9:52 p.m. Thursday. Rigoberto Maduenno Sanchez, 22, Ottumwa, was charged at Church and Weller streets with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and drug tax stamp violation.
9:52 p.m. Thursday. Luis Carlos Madueno, 22, Ottumwa, was charged at Church and Weller streets with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and drug tax stamp violation.
7:21 a.m. Friday. Tosan Santier, 24, Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with public intoxication — alcohol.
8:30 a.m. Friday. Aaron Michael Strom, 29, Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Iowa Avenue with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:38 a.m. Friday. Madison Rae Derby, 20, Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with OWI.
11:26 a.m. Friday. Kevin Durrell Given, 60, Ottumwa, was served in the 600 block of Queen Anne Avenue with a warrant.
11:36 a.m. Friday. Chauncey Lee Joines, 32, Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with driving while barred.
2:43 p.m. Friday. Wayne Emery Lukehart, 42, Ottumwa, was served in the 900 block of Russell Street with a warrant.
4:04 p.m. Friday. Jairon Yulian Acosta, 20, Ottumwa, was served at the Wapello County Jail with a warrant.
4:51 p.m. Friday. Terry Wayne Pettigrew, 51, Ottumwa, was served at the Wapello County Jail with a warrant.
7:12 p.m. Friday. Aric Lane Boughton, 40, Ottumwa, was served at the Wapello County Jail with a warrant.
7:12 p.m. Friday. Sanry Namelo, 23, Ottumwa, was served at the Wapello County Jail with a warrant.
7:46 p.m. Friday. Ernest Franklin Leaf, 45, Ottumwa, was charged at South Ward St. and East Mary streets with driving while barred.
8:23 p.m. Friday. Samahana Rose Iseton, 24, Ottumwa, was charged at East Finley Avenue and South Hancock Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts.
8:23 p.m. Friday. Tiffany Alisha Miller, 32, Ottumwa, was charged at East Finley Avenue and South Hancock Street with unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts.
8:23 p.m. Friday. Jacob Daniel Sullivan, 27, Adair, was charged at East Finley Avenue and South Hancock Street with operation without registration, failure to provide proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts, and was served a warrant.
12:01 p.m. Saturday. Fitime Aliu, 18, Ottumwa, was served at the Wapello County Jail with a warrant.
2:50 p.m. Saturday. Robert Murphy Hawkins, 30, Ottumwa, was served at the Wapello County Jail with a warrant.
10:38 p.m. Saturday. Steven Gabriel Nicolai, 29, Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Clarence Street with prohibited acts and public intoxication.
10:45 p.m. Saturday. Rudi Lozano Pinon, 18, Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 200 block of West Second St.
12:54 a.m. Sunday. Dylan Lewis Hecker, 22, Ottumwa, was charged at South Court and East Main streets with public intoxication.
1:01 a.m. Sunday. Kameron Ades, 19, unknown town, was charged with making a false report at East Main and Burlington streets.
12:02 p.m. Sunday. Claudia June Woodsmall, 20, Ottumwa, was served in the 100 block of South Green Street with a warrant.
12:16 p.m. Sunday. Alexander Michael Davis, 23, Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Center Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:35 p.m. Sunday. Patrick William Fisher, 53, Ottumwa, was charged in the 7000 block of South Highway 63.
10:16 p.m. Sunday. Tyler Michael Moore, 29, Ottumwa, was charged at East Woodland Avenue and North Court Street with driving while barred.
10:25 p.m. Sunday. Donla Adonay Menendez Ruano, 26, Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Wapello Street with disorderly house.
10:25 p.m. Sunday. Candido Asbel Perez Perez, 20, Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Wapello Street with disorderly house and interference with official acts.
10:25 p.m. Sunday. Heladio Vicente Perez Perez, 24, Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Wapello Street with disorderly house and interference with official acts.
10:25 p.m. Sunday. Oscar Pascual Ramirez Jose, 26, Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Wapello Street with disorderly house.
Centerville Police
2:30 a.m. Monday. Christopher Cordova, 29, Centerville, was charged at 18th and East Bank streets with OWI first offense and no valid driver’s license.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 10:39 a.m. Friday. South 18th Street, Centerville. 5:07 p.m. Friday. Meadow Court, Moravia. 5:29 p.m. Saturday. South Main Street, Centerville. 9:17 a.m. Sunday. North 12th Street, Centerville. 1:17 p.m. Sunday. North 13th Street, Centerville. 2:26 p.m. Sunday. North West Street, Moulton.
Moravia Fire
5:19 p.m. Friday. Car accident unknown injuries at Highway 2 and Highway T61.
Moulton Fire
Medical calls: 2:26 p.m. Sunday. North West Street, Moulton.