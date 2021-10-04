Ottumwa Police
12:06 a.m. Friday. Cyrus Kane Yochum, 27, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue for operating while under the influence.
1:11 a.m. Friday. Christopher Lee Eidson, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with fifth-degree theft.
9:45 a.m. Friday. Kenny Lee Murphy, 55, of Ottumwa, was cited in the 100 block of West Fourth Street for failure to appear.
10:15 a.m. Friday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 500 block of East Second Street for public intoxication.
11:12 a.m. Friday. A juvenile of Newton was arrested in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue for assault on persons in certain occupations.
1:24 p.m. Friday. Floyd Jacob Carrere, 51, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 700 block of East Finley Avenue for disorderly conduct.
1:50 p.m. Friday. Kraigen Andrew Grooms, 24, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 300 block of West Second Street for violation of probation.
2:26 p.m. Friday. Ashley Renea Parks, 30, no town listed, was arrested at the intersection of North Highway 63 and West Alta Vista Avenue for driving while barred.
2:27 p.m. Friday. Ryan James Shields, 33, of Hedrick, was arrested in the 100 block of North Hancock Street for possession of a controlled substance and violation of parole.
3:27 p.m. Friday. Jack avid Hamilton, 27, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 400 block of North Sheridan Avenue for violation of parole.
5:03 p.m. Friday. Jesse Lee James, 65, of Bloomfield, was served a warrant at the intersection of East Pennsylvania Avenue and North Jefferson Street.
6:52 p.m. Friday. Aidan Allen Edward Miller, 35, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 300 block of West Second Street.
8:25 p.m. Friday. Mark Matthew Burtlow, 61, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of Locust and North Cherry streets for possession of a controlled substance and trespass.
2 a.m. Saturday. Naim D.J. Bethancourt, 19, of Ottumwa, was cited in the 2400 block of North Court Street for possession/purchase of alcohol under the legal age. Amanuel Hailu Hands, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested there for operating while under the influence and possession/purchase of alcohol under the legal age.
3:30 a.m. Saturday. Spaivy Felix, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
5:14 a.m. Saturday. Spaivy Felix, 43, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession or carrying of dangerous weapons and operating while under the influence.
9:39 a.m. Saturday. John Ansel Auburn, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of East Finley Avenue and South James Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
1:58 p.m. Saturday. Erickson Clermond, 22, of North Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue for operating while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
4:08 p.m. Saturday. Laura Leann Parker, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 100 block of North Hancock Street for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
4:26 p.m. Saturday. Joe Scott Baker, 45, Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of Boone Avenue and South Weller Street for three counts of violation of protection order, fifth-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
2:50 a.m. Sunday. Nicholis B. Myers, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of West Fourth Street with public intoxication.
11:52 a.m. Sunday. James William Shilling, 47, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and North Ferry Street for driving while barred.
1:30 p.m. Sunday. Two juveniles of Fairfield; Steven James Lemke, 20, of Fairfield, Christopher Allan Shoop, 45, of Ottumwa; and Jennifer Ann Simmons, 34, of Ottumwa, were each charged in the 300 block of West Second Street with disorderly conduct.
8:35 p.m. Sunday. Jesse Cole Sparks, 32, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.