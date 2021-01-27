Ottumwa Fire
1:35 a.m. Wednesday. Canceled en route to the 700 block of West Alta Vista Avenue.
1:56 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation in the 1400 block of Albia Road.
Medical calls: 4:19 p.m. Tuesday. Sussex Place. 6:36 a.m. Wednesday. West Finley Avenue. 9:07 a.m. Wednesday. South Rochester Street. 9:13 a.m. Wednesday. South Lillian Street. 10:36 a.m. Wednesday. North Court Street. 3:07 p.m. Wednesday. West Keota Street.
Ottumwa Police
1:22 a.m. Tuesday. Grant Patrick Ponder, 47, of Claxton, Georgia, was charged in the 200 block of East Second Street with public intoxication, interference with official acts, and trespass.
9:35 a.m. Tuesday. Jeremy Lee Hertz, 33, of Hedrick, was charged in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue with violation of no contact order.
1 p.m. Tuesday. Anthony Scott Steinbach, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Weller Street with driving while barred.
2:55 p.m. Tuesday. James Henry Davis, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Market Street with driving while barred.
5:29 p.m. Tuesday. David Byron Hermann, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and North Johnson Avenue with violation of protective order.
7:50 p.m. Tuesday. Kalie Jo Hutt, 34, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:50 p.m. Tuesday. Lynett Elizabeth Sollars, 34, of West Burlington, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:47 p.m. Tuesday. Ashley Ann Nail, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.