Ottumwa Fire
Medical calls: 7:39 p.m. Wednesday. S. Davis St. 9:52 p.m. Wednesday. Skyline Drive. 10:25 p.m. Wednesday. S. Wapello St. 11:56 p.m. Wednesday. W. 4th St. 12:12 a.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 8:20 a.m. Thursday. Truman St. 8:59 a.m. Thursday. Ottumwa St.
Ottumwa Police
10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Briana Rebecca Wilkins, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of N. Court St. with three counts of probation violation.
11:40 a.m. Wednesday. Judson Coil Letts III, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Summit St. with driving under suspension.
12:28 p.m. Wednesday. Jesse Alan McCabe, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at Division St. and Park Ave. with possession of controlled substance, carrying weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
12:28 p.m. Wednesday. Patrick Lee Quick, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at Division St. and Park Ave. with possession of controlled substance.
4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Regan L. Channel, 46, of Libertyville, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
Wapello Sheriff
3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Cindy Tedrow, 37, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
4:20 p.m. Wednesday. William Johnstone, 52, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
4:46 p.m. Wednesday. Jeremy Merchant, 37, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Claudia Blizzard, 41, of Oskaloosa, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, possession of morphine, possession of marijuana, eluding and on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 4:08 p.m. Wednesday. S. 18th St., Centerville. 5:53 a.m. Wednesday. E. Washington St., Centerville.