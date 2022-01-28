Ottumwa Police
10:11 a.m. Jan. 22. Kevin Floyd Pope Jr., 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Green Street with disorderly conduct.
4:19 p.m. Jan. 22. Allison Ashley Fears, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Summit Street with trespass.
7 p.m. Jan. 22. Ariam Negasi Berhane, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with three counts of assault.
9:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Netipan Nikes, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Washington Street with public intoxication and was served with a warrant.
1:45 a.m. Jan. 23. Jose Saul Cortes Reyes, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
2:22 a.m. Jan. 23. Kyle Lewis McCarroll, 35, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with public intoxication.
3:30 a.m. Jan. 23. Naim D. Bethancourt, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Madison Avenue with OWI.
5:34 a.m. Jan. 23. Shalayla Mae Sickels, 18, of Bloomfield, was charged at Park and Highland with two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:31 a.m. Jan. 23. Allison Ashley Fears, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree burglary.
5:06 p.m. Jan. 23. A juvenile was charged in the 1100 block of Albia Road with fifth-degree theft.
9:47 p.m. Jan. 23. Andrew Joseph Knapp, 36, of Unionville, Iowa, was charged at Lynwood Avenue and West Williams Street with OWI second offense and interference with official acts.
11:17 p.m. Jan. 23. Vonnuk Martiino, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Second Street with public intoxication.
No time given, Jan. 23. Howard Raymond Gruwell, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
No time given, Jan. 23. Two juveniles were charged in the 1100 block of Albia Road with second-degree theft.
8:28 a.m. Jan. 24. Christopher Michael Ruby, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue with assault causing bodily injury.
10:33 a.m. Jan. 24. Cody Allen Surber, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Ward Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and trespass.
2:03 p.m. Jan. 24. Keri Lynn Thompson, 45, of Sigourney, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with OWI.
No time given, Jan. 24. Jorge Rodriguez Nunez, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Davis with two counts of domestic abuse assault.
12:36 a.m. Jan. 25. Sherry Dawn Cerda, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson Street and East Maple Avenue with drunk driving revocation.
3:13 a.m. Jan. 25. Kristine Roseira Jones, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Sheridan Avenue and East Williams Street with three counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of contraband in correctional institution and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:48 a.m. Jan. 25. Yomira Gomez, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
3 p.m. Jan. 25. Jesse Elisha Gardner, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of failure to appear.
5:54 p.m. Jan. 25. Djimy Mathe, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with public intoxication.
6:09 p.m. Jan. 25. Jorge Mejia-Montoya, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Wapello Street with domestic abuse assault.
1:17 a.m. Jan. 26. Madison Renee Darrah, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Wapello Street and Ottumwa Street with OWI.
10:19 p.m. Jan. 26. Jackie Raymond Rupe II, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of South Webster Street with possession of controlled substance.
No time given, Jan. 26. Shane E. Heckethorn, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Tacoma Avenue with domestic abuse assault and false imprisonment.
No time given, Jan. 26. Allan Joseph Wright, 36, of Eldon, was served with two warrants in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue.
1:55 p.m. Jan. 27. Anthony Brian Brown, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of South Sheridan Avenue with trespass and public intoxication.
4:10 p.m. Jan. 27. Zachary Lee Downing, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with two counts of violation of probation.
9:11 p.m. Jan. 27. Nathan Haze Robinson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with public intoxication and violation of protective order.
10 p.m. Jan. 27. Christian D. Martinez, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at Fairview Avenue and West Second Street with drunk driving revocation.
11:39 p.m. Jan. 27. Michael Allen Cutts, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with failure to appear and interference with official acts.