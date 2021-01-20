Ottumwa Fire
3:35 p.m. Wednesday. Public service in the 1200 block of Plum Street.
Medical calls: 8:59 p.m. Tuesday. Hayne Street. 10:58 p.m. Tuesday. South Quincy Avenue. 11:52 p.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 1 a.m. Wednesday. North Ward Street. 3:25 a.m. Wednesday. West Finley Avenue. 4:07 a.m. Wednesday. Van Buren Avenue. 12:21 p.m. Wednesday. South Union Street.
Ottumwa Police
12:23 a.m. Tuesday. Christopher Michael Tobeck, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at Roemer Avenue and North Street with two counts of probation violation.
12:26 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Lee Lippincott, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with driving while barred.
9:12 a.m. Tuesday. Zachary Lee Downing, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with first-degree harassment.
11:35 a.m. Tuesday. Clint Matthew Smith, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Fourth Street with probation violation.
3:45 p.m. Tuesday. Tenson Iowan, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with fifth-degree theft.
9:09 p.m. Tuesday. James Albert Orr V, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Moore Street with violation of no contact order and interference with official acts.
9:09 p.m. Tuesday. Anna La Vonn Richards, 26, of Blakesburg, was charged in the 200 block of North Moore Street with violation of no contact order.
Centerville Police
11:50 p.m. Tuesday. Ashlyn Marie Robinson, 26, of Centerville, was charged in the 800 block of South 18th Street with failure to appear.
Appanoose Sheriff
2:48 p.m. Saturday. Nathan William Head, 28, of Centerville, was charged in the 400 block of North Main Street in Moulton with driving while barred, failure to appear, two counts of assault while displaying dangerous weapon, and driving while barred.
7:39 p.m. Saturday. Robert Eugene Wood, 68, of Melrose, was charged at South Frontage Road in Moravia with OWI first offense.
12:08 a.m. Sunday. Jason Patrick Wick, 54, of Erie, Pennsylvania, was charged in the 17800 block of 560th Street in rural Centerville with domestic assault causing bodily injury.
8:36 p.m. Sunday. Christopher Michael Brown, 47, of Cincinnati, was charged at 573rd Street and Highway 5 in rural Appanoose County with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 3:51 a.m. Tuesday. St. Josephs Drive, Centerville. 11:26 a.m. Tuesday. North 18th Street, Centerville. 5:11 p.m. Tuesday. South 18th Street, Centerville. 7:11 p.m. Tuesday. East State Street, Centerville. 5:52 a.m. Wednesday. South 18th Street, Centerville.