Ottumwa Fire
3:50 p.m. Wednesday. Canceled en route to the 900 block of Center Avenue.
7:43 p.m. Wednesday. Public service on Woodshire Drive.
5:52 a.m. Thursday. Investigation in the 700 block of East Rochester Road.
12:36 p.m. Thursday. Odor investigation in the 1300 block of Vaughn Drive.
Medical calls: 4:18 p.m. Wednesday. North Market Street. 5:08 p.m. Wednesday. North Ward Street. 8:34 p.m. Wednesday. Hamilton Street. 9:27 p.m. Wednesday. Iowa Avenue. 12:27 a.m. Thursday. Brentwood Drive. 4:22 a.m. Thursday. Wildwood Drive. 8:48 a.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 9:36 a.m. Thursday. East Rochester Road. 1:36 p.m. Thursday. Albia Road.
Ottumwa Police
7:56 p.m. Wednesday. Monica Lavonna Giles, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with two counts of probation violation.
9:50 p.m. Wednesday. Dustin Lawrence Murphy, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Cherry Street and East Second Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance, felon in possession of firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wapello Sheriff
1:25 a.m. Saturday. Rickie Scott, 26, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged on Highway 34 in Ottumwa with OWI.
7:10 p.m. Saturday. Ricky Garman Jr., 38, of Oskaloosa, was arrested and charged at Front and Mill Streets in Eddyville with driving while revoked.
2:06 a.m. Sunday. Johnny Ramirez, 25, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Highway 34 and 163rd Avenue with possession of marijuana.
2:06 a.m. Sunday. Hayden Frederick, 18, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Highway 34 and 163rd Avenue with OWI.
3:46 a.m. Monday. Christopher Valent, 342, of Ottumwa, was arrested at Chester and Milner in Ottumwa with drug tax stamp violation and possession of contraband inside a correctional facility.
10:24 p.m. Wednesday. Jeremy Baird, 42, of Washington, was arrested and charged at Highway 149 and Highway 63 with two counts of forgery.
10:24 p.m. Wednesday. Randi Hanrahan, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Highway 149 and Highway 63 with operation without registration, interference with official acts, fraudulent plates, failure to obey stop sign, failure to dim lights, reckless driving, defective tires, no insurance, driving under suspension, excessive speed and eluding.
12:24 a.m. Thursday. Steven Liles, 61, of Bonaparte, was arrested and charged at Tulip and Eldon Floris Road in Eldon with eluding and no insurance.