Ottumwa Fire
12:59 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue.
Medical calls: 4:16 p.m. Monday. North Weller Street 5:09 p.m. Monday. North Elm Street 8:07 p.m. Monday. West Second Street. 3:04 a.m. Tuesday. Greenwood Drive. 7:11 a.m. Tuesday. South Iowa Avenue. 8:03 a.m. Tuesday. Ellis Avenue. 10:16 a.m. Tuesday. South Quincy Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
11:25 a.m. Monday. Jose Luis Napoles, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Norris Street with trespass.
1:04 p.m. Monday. Savanna Elaine Patterson, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Jefferson Street with violation of protective order and driving under suspension.
1:25 p.m. Monday. Gary Lee Shelton, 56, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at East Second Street and North Elm Street
10:53 p.m. Monday. Matthew Lynn Albrecht, 33, of Blakesburg, was charged in the 2200 block of West Second Street with OWI first offense.