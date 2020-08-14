Ottumwa Fire
9:53 p.m. Wednesday. Milner Street and Burrhus Street for a car collision with injuries.
5:55 p.m. Thursday. Investigating a smoking vehicle in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue.
6:48 a.m. Friday. Investigation in the 100 block of Ottumwa Street.
7:05 a.m. Friday. Providing assistance to the police department in the 300 block of Ottumwa Street.
1:37 p.m. Friday. Fire alarm on Oak Ridge Road.
Medical calls: 2:07 p.m. Wednesday. South Hancock Street. 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 3:55 p.m. Wednesday. North Quincy Avenue. 6:47 p.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 7:57 p.m. Wednesday. East Second Street. 8 p.m. Wednesday. East Vine Street. 10:57 a.m. Thursday. Quincy Avenue. 5:32 p.m. Thursday. Keota Street. 8:32 p.m. Thursday. Alta Vista Avenue. 11:16 p.m. Thursday. South Madison Avenue. 12:10 a.m. Friday. Wildwood Drive. 5:08 a.m. Friday. Monroe Avenue. 9:43 a.m. Friday. South Madison Avenue. 10:21 a.m. Friday. East Mary Street. 11:05 a.m. Friday. Oak Meadow Drive.
Ottumwa Police
7:28 a.m. Wednesday. Dylan Matthew Blaine, 22, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 400 block of S. Willard St.
1:23 p.m. Wednesday. William Henry Palmer, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.
4:11 p.m. Wednesday. Dara Lynn Khan, 35, of Albia, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:40 p.m. Wednesday. Adam Joseph Hollingsworth, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with probation violation.
10:48 p.m. Wednesday. Ryan Joe Van Rossum, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Ave. with disorderly conduct.
11:04 p.m. Wednesday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of W. 2nd St. with failure to appear.
12:06 p.m. Thursday. Tikens Kurtishia Michelle Binns, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Mable St. with failure to appear.
12:21 p.m. Thursday. Thomas James Hahn, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.
9:34 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of S. Cherry St. was charged with operation without consent.
Appanoose Sheriff
7:53 a.m. Monday. Jesse Ted Johnson, 28, of Moravia, was charged at 7th St. and W. Van Buren St. in Centerville with failure to appear and had his pre-trial release revoked.
11:12 p.m. Tuesday. Michelle Lyn Stevens, 41, of Moulton, was charged in the 300 block of E. Broadway St. with domestic abuse assault.
3:57 p.m. Wednesday. Christopher Warren Pilcher, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Davis County Jail with failure to appear.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 12:08 a.m. Thursday. 524th St., Centerville. 7:31 a.m. Thursday. W. Terry St., Centerville. 9:49 a.m. Thursday. Rock Valley Road, Centerville. 7:46 p.m. Thursday. Washington St., Centerville. 1:29 a.m. Friday. 12th St., Centerville. 3 a.m. Friday. Drake Ave., Centerville.