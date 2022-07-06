Ottumwa Police
7:15 a.m. Friday. David Richard Parson IV, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Mowrey Avenue with violation of parole.
12:35 p.m. Friday. Robert Daniel Elm, 60, of Elko, Nevada, was charged in the 200 block of West Main Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
2:12 p.m. Friday. Shawna Lee Forney, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of West Second Street with driving while barred.
3:50 p.m. Friday. Dana Christina Summers, 45, of Albia, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with shoplifting.
6:39 p.m. Friday. Amber Rose Mcneely, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription drug.
11:40 p.m. Friday. Hannah Rae Christine Garber, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue with domestic abuse assault and failure to appear.
12:58 a.m. Saturday. Rebecca Ann Tackel, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Milner Street and West Williams Street with two counts of revocation of pretrial release.
1:22 a.m. Saturday. Sean Ryan Smith, 32, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of Chester Avenue.
4:43 a.m. Saturday. Joshua Lynn Shaull, 28, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at East Second Street and North Cherry Street.
11:20 a.m. Saturday. Mark Williams Mcdowell, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Highway 34 and North Highway 63 with failure to appear and served with a warrant.
11:35 a.m. Saturday. Jeffrey Alan Wiley, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Adella Street with OWI.
11:54 a.m. Saturday. Jessica Renee Frueh, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of protective order.
2:28 p.m. Saturday. Miranda Lachell Nicolai, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Maple Avenue with assault causing bodily injury.
3:55 p.m. Saturday. Amber Jo Yancey, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft and trespass.
7:10 p.m. Saturday. Jerry Nepios, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Boone Avenue with interference with official acts, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
7:32 p.m. Saturday. Clara May Warren, 52, of Fremont, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:43 p.m. Saturday. Sarah Ann Harlow, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:43 p.m. Saturday. Stephen Craig Johnson, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with failure to appear and driving while barred.
9:27 p.m. Saturday. Fernix Salle, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Court Street with violation of protective order.
11:16 p.m. Saturday. Ryan Hunter Jones, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Highway 63 and West Highway 34 with public intoxication and possession of controlled substance.
11:29 p.m. Saturday. Troy Leroy Obsorne, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Weller Street with violation of no contact order.
4:49 a.m. Sunday. Dale Eugene Eugene Cosgrove Jr., 44, of Bloomfield, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of Mill Street.
3:22 p.m. Sunday. Cheryl Cox, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Davis Street with third-degree theft.
6:38 p.m. Sunday. Shawn William Ellis, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Ward Street with public intoxication.
11:23 p.m. Sunday. Sonya Alfreda, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Ellis Avenue with violation of protective order, two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:59 a.m. Monday. Jose Miguel Millan Gomez, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with OWI.
2:40 a.m. Monday. Zachary Scot Oesch, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Mary Street and South Ransom Street with OWI and was served with a warrant.
11:01 a.m. Monday. Nathan William Head, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at Myrtle Street and Bardell Street with driving while barred.
2:49 p.m. Monday. Wesley Aaron Rupp, 25, of Albia, was charged at South Ransom Street and Hand Avenue with third-degree theft, interference with official acts and violation of parole.
6:09 p.m. Monday. William David Morton, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with driving while barred.
11:32 p.m. Monday. Jose Martin Garza, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of South Milner Street with OWI.
