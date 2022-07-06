Weather Alert

.A surge of moisture into the state tonight will produce showers and thunderstorms across portions of west central and southern Iowa. High rainfall rates and amounts may lead to flash flooding late tonight into Thursday morning. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa, south central Iowa, southeast Iowa, southwest Iowa and west central Iowa, including the following counties, in central Iowa, Dallas. In south central Iowa, Appanoose, Clarke, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Ringgold, Union, Warren and Wayne. In southeast Iowa, Davis and Wapello. In southwest Iowa, Adair, Adams, Cass and Taylor. In west central Iowa, Audubon, Carroll, Crawford and Guthrie. * WHEN...From Midnight CDT tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop later tonight across southwest and west central Iowa. These storms are forecast to spread east overnight with very heavy rainfall. Storm totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected with localized higher amounts over 5 inches in a few areas by Thursday morning. High rainfall rates and amounts may lead to flash flooding, especially in urban areas, low water crossings and small streams and creeks. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&