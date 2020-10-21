Ottumwa Fire
7:04 p.m. Tuesday. Dryer fire in the 900 block of Church St.
Medical calls: 5:51 p.m. Monday. Adella St. 7:38 p.m. Monday. W. 2nd St. 7:54 p.m. Monday. Lillan St. 7:22 a.m. Tuesday. Rochester St. 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. Ash St. 11:46 a.m. Tuesday. Sheridan Ave. 12:58 p.m. Tuesday. Sheridan Ave. 1:17 p.m. Tuesday. Vine St. 2:34 p.m. Tuesday. Weller St. 4:21 p.m. Tuesday. Center Ave. 7:11 p.m. Tuesday. Sheridan Ave. 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Samantha St. 8:54 p.m. Tuesday. W. 2nd St. 10:36 p.m. Tuesday. N. Ward St. 7:49 a.m. Wednesday. Lake Road. 8:52 a.m. Wednesday. Iowa Ave. 9:53 a.m. Wednesday. Schwartz Drive. 10:57 a.m. Wednesday. Elm St. 1:02 p.m. Wednesday. Willard St.
Ottumwa Police
2:14 a.m. Tuesday. Maison Eis, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at Meadow and 4th St. with driving while revoked for OWI.
7:28 a.m. Tuesday. Arfin Edipo, 20, of Pella, was charged in the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. with person under legal age and interference with official acts.
10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Mark Allen Wray, 43, of Oskaloosa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of protective order.
11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Christopher Jordan March, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Market St. with fifth-degree theft.
7:17 p.m. Tuesday. Anna La Vonn Otto, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.
8:14 p.m. Tuesday. Austin Lee Morrison, 24, of Lenox, was charged in the 300 block of N. Cherry St. with prohibited acts, drug tax stamp violation and driving while barred.
Wapello Sheriff
2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Timothy Pace, 31, of Oskaloosa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation.
4:10 p.m. Tuesday. Tisha Dickerson, 29, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of controlled substance.
12:05 a.m. Wednesday. Brian Gambleton, 27, of Delmar, was arrested and charged in the 200 block of W. 2nd St., Ottumwa, with driving while barred.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 9:04 a.m. Tuesday. E. Washington St., Centerville.