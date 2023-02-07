Ottumwa Police
11:41 a.m. Feb. 3. A 25-year-old female was charged in the 400 block of East Main Street with trespass.
12:55 p.m. Feb. 3. A 19-year-old female was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft, possession of contraband in correctional facility, interference with official acts and possession of controlled substance.
1:29 p.m. Feb. 3. A 30-year-old male was charged in the 300 block of West Main Street with violation of no contact order and domestic abuse assault.
3:24 p.m. Feb. 3. A 45-year-old male was served with a warrant in the 1000 block of Glenwood Avenue.
4:36 p.m. Feb. 3. A 56-year-old male was charged in the 600 block of South Ward Street with domestic abuse assault.
6:25 p.m. Feb. 3. A 31-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7 p.m. Feb. 3. A 48-year-old female was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with shoplifting.
7:10 p.m. Feb. 3. A 40-year-old male was charged at Albia Road and Minneopa Avenue with OWI second offense and abandonment of a dependent person.
9 p.m. Feb. 3. A 56-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of West Finley Avenue with second-degree harassment.
2 a.m. Saturday. An 18-year-old male was charged at Park Avenue and North Court Street with persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, OWI first offense and interference with official acts.
8:11 a.m. Saturday. A 24-year-old male was charged at Venture Place and Highway 34 with violation of parole.
10:13 a.m. Saturday. A 47-year-old female was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
1:45 p.m. Saturday. A 43-year-old male was charged in the 700 block of South Ward Street with driving under suspension and trespass.
3:36 p.m. Saturday. A 46-year-old male was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
4 p.m. Saturday. A 45-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with interference with official acts.
4:30 p.m. Saturday. A 46-year-old male was charged on Sussex Place with possession of controlled substance.
5:15 p.m. Saturday. A 50-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with disorderly conduct, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations.
8 p.m. Saturday. A 46-year-old male was charged in the 700 block of Wildwood Drive with discharging weapons in city.
2:20 a.m. Sunday. A 21-year-old female was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with OWI.
12:39 p.m. Sunday. A 35-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of South Ward Street with public intoxication.
12:50 p.m. Sunday. A 19-year-old female was charged in the 2500 block of North Court with permit under 18 to consume alcohol and public intoxication.
5 p.m. Sunday. A 36-year-old female was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5:57 p.m. Sunday. A 26-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with open container, no proof of insurance, no valid driver's license, failure to render info an aid, reckless driving and OWI.
10 p.m. Sunday. A 22-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of Ogden Street with public intoxication.
2:30 p.m. Monday. A 21-year-old female was charged in the 500 block of South Ransom Street with fifth-degree theft.
8:34 p.m. Monday. A 48-year-old male was charged in the 700 block of West Mary Street with driving while barred.
