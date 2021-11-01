Ottumwa Police
1:41 a.m. Friday. Matthew Christopher Wilson, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson Street and East Alta Vista Avenue with OWI second offense and speeding.
11:13 a.m. Friday. Joshua Andrew Fridley, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with two counts of sex offender registry violation.
11:30 a.m. Friday. Cody Allman, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue with sex offender registry violation.
11:40 a.m. Friday. Todd Alan Creech, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of North Fellows Avenue with sex offender registry violation.
2:19 p.m. Friday. Brett Alan Whittington, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
2:35 p.m. Friday. Joshua Lynn Shaull, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Schuyler Street with driving while barred.
2:46 p.m. Friday. Spencer Scott Shepherd, 45, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1300 block of North Court Street.
5:21 p.m. Friday. Christopher Michael Tobeck, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with three counts of probation violation.
No time given, Friday. Riggs Anark, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at Meadow and Center with public intoxication and providing false identification.
No time given, Friday. Four juveniles were charged at Meadow and Center with possession of alcohol under legal age.
No time given, Friday. A juvenile was charged at Meadow and Center with possession of alcohol under legal age and providing false identification.
No time given, Friday. A juvenile was charged at Meadow and Center with public intoxication.
12:54 a.m. Saturday. Dustin Daniel Deitch, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at Elma Street and West Mary Street with OWI.
1:30 a.m. Saturday. Jaxton Kenneth Elliott, 18, of Bloomfield, was charged on Woodshire Drive with possession of alcohol under legal age.
1:30 a.m. Saturday. Davan Harley Goering, 20, of Bloomfield, was charged on Woodshire Drive with possession of alcohol under legal age.
1:30 a.m. Saturday. Austin James Metzger, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged on Woodshire Drive with possession of alcohol under legal age.
1:30 a.m. Saturday. Benjamin Merle Oliver, 20, of Pulaski, was charged on Woodshire Drive with possession of alcohol under legal age.
1:30 a.m. Saturday. Lucas Roger yates, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged on Woodshire Drive with possession of alcohol under legal age.
11:32 a.m. Saturday. Anthony Carvel Hendrix, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Market Street with first-degree harassment, possession of marijuana, providing false identification, and two counts of interference with official acts, and was served with a warrant.
12:46 p.m. Saturday. Tiffany Alisha Miller, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespass.
1:29 p.m. Saturday. Tacy William Betchley, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Cooper Avenue and East Main Street with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
1:53 p.m. Saturday. Westley Allen Gridley, 40, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
5:48 p.m. Saturday. Hiury Teodoro De Sousa, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with trespass.
7:45 p.m. Saturday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of West Second Street with violation of protective order.
9:28 p.m. Saturday. Briawna Gail Burnside, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Albany Street with second-degree theft.
9:40 p.m. Saturday. Andrew Saladier, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at Prairie Avenue and Palmetto Avenue with OWI.
10:50 p.m. Saturday. Phyo Mi, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and Carter Avenue with possession of marijuana.
11:43 p.m. Saturday. Kimberly Dawn Johnson, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Pocahontas Lane with domestic abuse assault.
1:57 a.m. Sunday. Douglas James Anderson, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
2 a.m. Sunday. Beau Brandi Simpson, 39, of Pella, was charged at North Highway 63 and West Alta Vista Avenue with driving while barred.
8:14 a.m. Sunday. Kimberly Kay Cosgrove, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ferry Street and Richmond Avenue with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
2:13 p.m. Sunday. Aung Myo Kyaw, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of North Jefferson Street with OWI.
3:10 p.m. Sunday. Edward Steven Feeney, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and North Sheridan Avenue with driving while barred.
8:12 p.m. Sunday. Tanice Nichole Webb, 27, of Mount Pleasant, was charged at Farm Credit Drive and North Highway 63 with public intoxication.
11:32 p.m. Sunday. Aliva Frances Godard, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with domestic abuse assault and willful injury.