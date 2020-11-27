Ottumwa Fire
7:53 p.m. Tuesday. Rubbish fire in the 200 block of Schuyler St.
10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Canceled en route to 100 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave.
4:52 p.m. Wednesday. Car accident at Wildwood Drive and Albia Road.
10:12 a.m. Thursday. Oven fire in the 1300 block of E. Mary St.
10:12 a.m. Friday. Smoke complaint investigation at Mary St. and Highway 63.
Medical calls: 6:19 p.m. Tuesday. Tacoma Ave. 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Wabash Ave. 6:53 a.m. Wednesday. Osage Drive. 9:52 a.m. Wednesday. Glenwood Ave. 12:35 p.m. Wednesday. S. Madison Ave. 2:33 p.m. Wednesday. W. Keota. 4:09 p.m. Wednesday. S. Willard St. 5:55 p.m. Wednesday. Appanoose St. 8:37 p.m. Wednesday. Ellis Ave. 8:51 p.m. Wednesday. E. Maple Ave. 9:34 p.m. Wednesday. Mowrey Ave. 10:31 p.m. Wednesday. Alta Vista Ave. 12:14 a.m. Thursday. N. Ash St. 12:27 a.m. Thursday. Monroe Ave. 3:54 p.m. Thursday. E. Manning Ave. 9:32 p.m. Thursday. Crestview Drive. 10:29 p.m. Thursday. Indian Trail Road. 1:14 a.m. Friday. S. Moore St. 5:58 a.m. Friday. Mcpherson Ave. 8:38 a.m. Friday. E. Pennsylvania Ave. 10:59 a.m. Friday. S. Madison Ave.
Ottumwa Police
8:50 a.m. Tuesday. Luis Francisco Valenzuela, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Mill St. with public intoxication-drugs, trespass, and third-degree attempted burglary from motor vehicle.
12:20 p.m. Tuesday. Ernest Franklin Leaf Jr., 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:23 p.m. Tuesday. Sara Jane Johnson, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of W. 2nd St. with failure to appear.
1:23 p.m. Tuesday. Zackary Steven Williams, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of W. 2nd St. with two counts of probation violation.
3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Kyra Carlyn Ann Argo, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Emily Elizabeth Heckethorn, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7:25 p.m. Tuesday. Jeremy Micahel Baird, 42, of Webster, was charged in the 1000 block of N. Quincy Ave. with prohibited acts.
8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Diana Lynn Taylor, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
11:32 p.m. Tuesday. Ricardo Jeremiah Carroll, 24, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1000 block of S. Weller St.
Centerville Police
10:36 p.m. Thursday. Malcom Jamel Husted, 27, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of N. 17th St., Centerville, with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Appanoose Sheriff
4:01 p.m. Monday. Gary Lee Shelton Jr., 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with contempt of court.