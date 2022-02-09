Ottumwa Police
5:45 a.m. Feb. 4. Patrick Earnest Parker, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Hancock Street with domestic abuse assault.
10:48 a.m. Feb. 4. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of Clarence Street with providing false identification and interference with official acts.
2:10 p.m. Feb. 4. Ashley Dawn Lankford, 28, of Eldon, was charged at East Mary Street and South Madison Avenue with driving while barred.
2:35 p.m. Feb. 4. Jasmin Marie Adame Lopez, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with violation of probation and interference with official acts.
6:45 p.m. Feb. 4. A juvenile was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:45 p.m. Feb. 4. Shalayla Mae Sickels, 18, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with shoplifting and trespass.
10:04 p.m. Feb. 4. Dayton Ray Carnahan, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Adeline Road with OWI.
2 a.m. Feb. 5. Joseph Michael Amason, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and Wildwood Drive with public intoxication.
1:15 p.m. Feb. 5. Jennifer Jean Harbour, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Albia with failure to appear and violation of probation.
10:54 p.m. Feb. 5. Colton Matthew Brazeal, 21, of Lamoni, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
11:07 p.m. Feb. 5. Trent John O'Brien, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at Wildwood Drive and Chester Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
11:41 p.m. Feb. 5. Zabrina May Morrow, 37, of Bloomfield, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
2:34 a.m. Feb. 6. Zoey Taylor Stevens-Finney, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street with possession of controlled substance.
2:34 a.m. Feb. 6. Tyler William Thompson, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street with possession of controlled substance.
3:49 a.m. Feb. 6. A juvenile was charged at North Court Street and Northview Street with supplying alcohol to person under legal age.
3:50 p.m. Feb. 6. Kenneth Nicholas Chrisman, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Maple Avenue with driving under suspension and no proof of insurance.
8 p.m. Feb. 6. Troy Leroy Osborne, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with making false report to public safety.
2:04 p.m. Feb. 7. Christopher Lee Cox, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Birch Street with trespass and interference with official acts.
2:25 p.m. Feb. 7. Ashley Renee Lawson, 34, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
5:20 p.m. Feb. 7. Scott Lee Puffinbarger, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
9:46 p.m. Feb. 7. Marcus Malaki Campbell, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at Greenwood Drive and North Ferry Street with OWI and possession of controlled substance.
9:46 p.m. Feb. 7. Ariana Marie Verdejo, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at Greenwood Drive and North Ferry Street with possession of controlled substance.
2:35 a.m. Feb. 8. Alexander Michael Davis, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with third-degree burglary and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Richard Anthony Wilson, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of South Sheridan Avenue with driving while barred.
10:41 p.m. Feb. 8. Kimberly Kay Cosgrove, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lynwood Avenue with controlled substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.