Ottumwa Fire
10:06 p.m. Friday. Elevator rescue in the 500 block of West Fourth Street.
12:28 p.m. Saturday. Garage fire in the 100 block of South Davis Street.
1:48 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of South Cooper Avenue.
12:56 p.m. Sunday. False alarm in the 100 block of West Finley Avenue.
11:10 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint at Clay Street and Third Street.
10:30 a.m. Monday. Public assistance in the 800 block of Adella Street.
10:45 a.m. Monday. Public assistance in the 600 block of Adella Street.
2:12 p.m. Monday. Structure fire in the 2000 block of West Finley Avenue.
3:11 p.m. Monday. Grass fire in the 3100 block of North Court Street.
6:56 p.m. Monday. General fire alarm in the 500 block of East Second Street.
1:49 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled on scene in the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
3:21 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in the 1400 block of Brentwood Drive.
Medical calls: 1:34 p.m. Friday. West Vine Street. 2:42 p.m. Friday. North Quincy Avenue. 3:55 p.m. Friday. Albia Road. 5:40 p.m. Friday. Gladstone Street. 8:49 p.m. Friday. Finley Avenue and Ferry Street. 9:22 p.m. Friday. Albia Road. 2:27 a.m. Saturday. North Court Street. 3:03 a.m. Saturday. Marianna Avenue. 4:31 a.m. Saturday. South Union Street. 6:07 a.m. Saturday. West Fourth Street. 9:05 a.m. Saturday. South Ransom Street. 5:18 p.m. Saturday. South Moore Street. 6:03 p.m. Saturday. East Williams Street. 9:54 p.m. Saturday. Chester Avenue. 10:04 p.m. Saturday. Skyline Drive. 1:44 a.m. Sunday. Second Street and Court Street. 5:08 a.m. Sunday. West Finley Avenue. 10 a.m. Sunday. North Ward Street. 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 4:26 p.m. Sunday. North Hancock Street. 5:24 p.m. Sunday. Chester Avenue. 8:58 p.m. Sunday. Mer Rouge Avenue. 3:47 a.m. Monday. East Rochester Road. 5:59 a.m. Monday. West Fourth Street. 9:02 a.m. Monday. South Moore Street. 1:26 p.m. Monday. Swanson Avenue. 6:06 p.m. Monday. Lillian Street. 9:11 p.m. Monday. West Rochester Road. 10:38 p.m. Monday. West Main Street. 11:01 a.m. Tuesday. Truman Street.
Ottumwa Police
12:50 a.m. Friday. Christopher Mahlon Dicks, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and North Washington Street with OWI.
8:25 a.m. Friday. June Dunlap, 81, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with child endangerment.
12:46 p.m. Friday. Carin Ann Ison, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of North Fellows Avenue with public nudity/urination/defection and glue sniffing.
1:20 p.m. Friday. Kory Joe Derby, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Willard Street and Church Street with possession of controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of controlled substance.
2:37 p.m. Friday. Griselda Chavez-Pazcual, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at Marianna Avenue and Friendly Lane with fifth-degree theft.
3 p.m. Friday. Jonathan Clinton Harnden, 41, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of South Tacoma Avenue.
10:06 p.m. Friday. Isaiah Allen Davidson, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with failure to appear.
No time given, Friday. Molly Beatrice Jones, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lynwood Avenue with violation of probation and violation of no-contact order.
No time given, Friday. Cindy Gante Lopez, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Market Street with OWI and driving left of center.
12:52 a.m. Saturday. Celetia Mary Clayborne, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of North Court Street with possession of controlled substance.
2:08 a.m. Saturday. Tyler Steven Copeland, 21, of Hedrick, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with OWI.
2:55 a.m. Saturday. Chelsey Nicole Reynolds, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Fourth Street with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
3:05 a.m. Saturday. Shelby Ann Hager, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Marion Street and West Fifth Street with OWI.
7:35 a.m. Saturday. Ashley Roseanne Christy, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Adella Street with restraint of animals.
11:22 a.m. Saturday. Zachary Lynn Shafer, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with second-degree theft, possession of controlled substance and third-degree criminal mischief.
12:21 p.m. Saturday. Christopher Allen Coram, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Moore Street with violation of no-contact order.
5:10 p.m. Saturday. Mariano Gabriel Benitez, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5:48 p.m. Saturday. Kirsten Marie Vertz, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Hancock Street and Lee Avenue with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:53 p.m. Saturday. Melissa Ann White, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft and first-degree trespass.
8:20 p.m. Saturday. James Cortlin Graham, 46, of Eddyville, was charged at K Avenue and Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
9:06 p.m. Saturday. Michael Ryan Lippincott, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at Vine Street and Ransom Street with driving while barred and no SR-22 insurance.
9:50 p.m. Saturday. Cody Allen Surber, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of West Mary Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:08 p.m. Saturday. Lon Paul Giberson Jr., 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at North James Street and East Vine Street with possession of controlled substance and driving under suspension.
No time given, Saturday. Lance Daryn Wild, 43, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with failure to appear and was served a warrant.
1:20 a.m. Sunday. Gage Dean Buseman, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:59 a.m. Sunday. Ashley Marie Evans, 29, of Blakesburg, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with assault and public intoxication.
1:59 a.m. Sunday. Nathan Joseph Evans, 31, of Blakesburg, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and assault causing serious injury.
1:59 a.m. Sunday. Francisco Deandre Williams, 26, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with disorderly conduct.
11 a.m. Sunday. Kyle Anthony Smith, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with unauthorized use of a credit card, driving under suspension and no SR-22 insurance.
1:55 p.m. Sunday. Cody Allen Surber, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Mary Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
3:40 p.m. Sunday. Alexander Maurico Diaz, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Hamilton Street with domestic abuse and obstruction of emergency communications.
6:49 p.m. Sunday. Kelsey Jean Leonard, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Phillips Street with failure to appear.
6:49 p.m. Sunday. Tyler Michael Moore, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Phillips Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and was served with a warrant.
8:29 p.m. Sunday. Kameron Michael Ades, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Market Street with person under legal age, public intoxication and violation of protective order.
12:32 a.m. Monday. Joshua Lee Harold Kinaman, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
8:16 a.m. Monday. Joe Scott Bakalar, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Church Street with failure to appear.
8:18 a.m. Monday. Jordan Dean Breeding, 32, of Burlington, was charged at Elma Street and West Mary Street with driving while barred.
8:18 a.m. Monday. Nathaniel Glen Murphy, 25, of Burlington, was charged at Elma Street and West Mary Street with drunk driving revocation.
9:48 a.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with alcohol nuisance violation.
3:06 p.m. Monday. Jordan Dean Breeding, 32, of Burlington, was charged at Church Street and North Weller Street with forgery, malicious prosecution, providing false identification and driving while barred.
4:15 p.m. Monday. Joshua Lynn Shaull, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with violation of parole.
6:49 p.m. Monday. Kameron Michael Ades, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
10:30 p.m. Monday. Nicholas Owen Strunk, 38, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of South Clay Street.
Wapello Sheriff
10:28 p.m. Friday. James Orr V, 44, of Blakesburg, was arrested and charged at 304 N. High St., Blakesburg, with interference with official acts, assault and violation of restraining order.
12:58 a.m. Saturday. Jamison Leathers, 35, Hedrick, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for third-degree theft.
10:23 p.m. Monday. Tenson Iowan, 42, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
12:46 a.m. Tuesday. Robert Lothridge, 44, of Iowa City, was arrested and charged on Highway 34 with driving while barred, no SR-22 insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.