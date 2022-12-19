Ottumwa Police
12:31 a.m. Dec. 14. Andrew Douglas Bix, 31, of Ottumwa, charged in the 700 block of West Fourth Street with violation of protective order.
3 p.m. Dec. 14. Casheena Raquel Underwood, 31, of Albia, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3 p.m. Dec. 14. Lasheena P Wilson, 27, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft, possession of controlled substance, providing false identification and interference with official acts.
3:02 p.m. Dec. 14. Two juveniles were charged in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
4:46 p.m. Dec. 14. Robert Anthony Honbarger, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Street with enticing a minor under 16.
7 p.m. Dec. 14. Annie Sue Henry, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of West Second Street with failure to appear.
12:50 a.m. Dec. 15. Alexander James Simpson, 26, of Richland, was charged at South Adams Avenue and East Second Street with OWI second offense and second-degree theft.
1:30 a.m. Dec. 15. Michael Kelly Anderson, 58, no town given, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with trespass.
5:36 a.m. Dec. 15. Amanda Leigh Farmer, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Taft Avenue with public intoxication.
9 a.m. Friday. Kenneth Edward Cale Jr., 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with domestic abuse assault.
9:48 a.m. Friday. Christopher Allan Benge, 36, of Blakesburg, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with disorderly conduct.
9:45 a.m. Friday. Joseph Rene Anthony Cota, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue with failure to appear, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:48 a.m. Friday. Brian John Hager, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
4:44 p.m. Friday. Melinda Sue Sanders, 41, of Washington, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with third-degree theft.
5:07 p.m. Friday. Thomas Edward Johnson, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with failure to appear.
3:28 p.m. Saturday. Vidal Arturo Martinez, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.
9:33 a.m. Saturday. Adam Wayne Stanzel, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of East Second Street with driving under suspension and no SR 22 insurance.
12:02 p.m. Saturday. Michael Kelly Anderson, 58, no town provided, was charged in the 100 block of West Third Street with public intoxication.
1:50 p.m. Saturday. Gerardo Victoria Ceja, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lincoln with revocation of pretrial release.
11:49 p.m. Saturday. Eduardo Onix Gonzalez Alvarad, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with providing false identification information.
No time given, Saturday. Ashley Ann Marie Sease, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 34 and Highway 63 with driving while barred.
2:23 a.m. Sunday. Minus Mejbon Jr., 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with OWI, failure to control vehicle and no valid license.
1:50 p.m. Sunday. Jesse James Clawson, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of Roemer Avenue with driving while barred.
3:34 p.m. Sunday. Allan Joseph Wright, 37, of Eldon, was charged at North Davis Street and East Vine Street with OWI third offense, driving while barred and violation of protective order.
3:34 p.m. Sunday. Teresa Christine Wright, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Davis Street and East Vine Street with public intoxication.
4:17 p.m. Sunday. Michael David Madden, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Green Street with driving while barred.
