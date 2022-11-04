Ottumwa Police
7 a.m. Thursday. Van Lian Kham, 47, was charged in the 800 block of Adeline Road with public intoxication.
6:45 p.m. Thursday. Erwin Exter Dy, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with fifth-degree theft.
9:41 p.m. Thursday. Emilio Osorio Acevedo, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Wilson Street and South Moore Street with license required and failure to control vehicle.
12:29 a.m. Thursday. Patrick Ivar Buehler, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
10:23 a.m. Thursday. Thadeus Ometch Wilson, 35, of Salem, Iowa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of Grand View Avenue.
12:30 p.m. Thursday. Alexander J. Simpson, 26, of Richland, was charged at Williams and Milner with public intoxication.
6 p.m. Thursday. Makenzie Renae Mull, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with assault.
7:20 p.m. Thursday. Tiffany Alisha Miller, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft and trespassing.
9:06 p.m. Thursday. Juan Chalarca Restrepo, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and Church Street with possession of controlled substance.
