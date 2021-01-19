Ottumwa Fire
12:41 p.m. Friday. Investigation in the 600 block of Hamilton Street.
9:54 a.m. Saturday. Alarm in the 100 block of East Rochester Road.
7:18 p.m. Saturday. Investigation in the 500 block of North Market Street.
12:38 p.m. Monday. Fire alarm in the 100 block of South Market Street.
2:31 p.m. Monday. Smoke complaint in the 1400 block of East Second Street.
11:11 p.m. Monday. Structure fire in the 1300 block of Vaughn Drive.
Medical calls: 6:01 a.m. Saturday. North Green Street. 6:57 a.m. Saturday. North Green Street. 10:26 a.m. Saturday. South Iowa Avenue. 4:47 p.m. Saturday. South Iowa Avenue. 6:25 p.m. Saturday. North Court Street. 9:29 p.m. Saturday. North Van Buren Avenue. 1:50 a.m. Sunday. West Second Street. 2:16 a.m. Sunday. Oakridge Road. 5:41 a.m. Sunday. Clayton Street. 6:45 a.m. Sunday. Ogden Street. 7:42 a.m. Sunday. Great Oak Drive. 8:02 a.m. Sunday. East Main Street. 12:01 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 1:09 p.m. Sunday. Skyline Drive. 1:44 p.m. Sunday. West Finley Avenue. 2:41 p.m. Sunday. West Second Street. 2:43 p.m. Sunday. Glenwood Avenue. 4:23 p.m. Sunday. North Ward Street. 9:03 p.m. Sunday. West Sixth Street. 9:12 p.m. Sunday. Monroe Avenue. 10:28 p.m. Sunday. North Ward Street. 10:33 p.m. Sunday. South Madison Avenue. 10:43 p.m. Sunday. North Court Street. 1:28 a.m. Monday. Grandview Avenue. 4:19 a.m. Monday. West Second Street. 12:22 p.m. Monday. West Maple Avenue. 6:48 p.m. Monday. East Mary Street. 9:42 p.m. Monday. East Rochester Street. 3:41 a.m. Tuesday. Friendly Lane. 4:51 a.m. Tuesday. North Forrest Avenue. 5:51 a.m. Tuesday. Bruce Street. 11:13 a.m. Tuesday. South Moore Street. 11:46 a.m. Tuesday. South Market Street. 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 1:54 p.m. Tuesday. South Fellows Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
12:06 a.m. Friday. Marvin Lorenzo House, 39, of Ottumwa was charged at 1534 Albia Road with public intoxication.
1:21 a.m. Friday. Kory Joe Derby, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and Wildwood Drive with a controlled substance violation, failure to affix a drug stamp, possession of a controlled substance, control of firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and no SR-22 insurance.
2:36 a.m. Friday. Cory Lee Thompson, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at 312 N. Marion St. Apt. 2 with domestic abuse assault.
2:36 a.m. Friday. Cory Lee Thompson, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at 423 N. Green St., Apt. C1 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
7:25 a.m. Friday. James Jonathan Heckethorn, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at 434 Crestview Ave. with keeping dangerous animals.
7:36 a.m. Friday. Brianna McConnell, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1940 Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3:36 p.m. Friday. Christopher Lane Hale, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged along North Fifth Street with driving while barred.
6:25 p.m. Friday. Mason Otto Eis, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at 330 W. Second St. with two counts of failure to appear.
7:32 p.m. Friday. Diana Lynne Taylor, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at 327 W. Fourth St., with trespass.
9:15 p.m. Friday. Jose Botello-Ramirez, 62, of Ottumwa was charged at 748 Wildwood Drive with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
9:20 p.m. Friday. Donna Darlene Logan, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged at 327 W. Fourth St., with trespass.
12:12 a.m. Saturday. Weslee Arthur Scholtus, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at 315 Lake Drive with domestic abuse assault.
3:28 a.m. Saturday. Adam Taylor Headley, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1000 N. Quincy Ave., with operating while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
9 a.m. Saturday. Wesley Aaron Rupp, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at 414 N. Iowa Ave. with three counts of driving while barred, reckless driving, violating a stop sign, operation without registration and warrant service.
9:50 a.m. Saturday. John Eliazar Quintana, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged at 200 E. McLean St., with two counts of probation violation and two counts of failure to appear.
9:55 a.m. Saturday. John Eliazar Quintana, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged at 200 E. McLean St., with assault causing serious injury.
12:56 p.m. Saturday. Marvin Lorenzo House, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
6:10 p.m. Saturday. Two juveniles were charged with three-degree criminal mischief, one juvenile was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, and one juvenile was charged with first-degree criminal mischief at 330 W. Second St.
12:34 a.m. Sunday. Zachary Lee Downing, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1300 Albia Road with interference with official acts.
1 p.m. Sunday. David Richard Stowell, 33, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at 1005 E. Pennsylvania Ave.
1:34 p.m. Sunday. Gentaile Lee Moore, 43, of Des Moines, was charged at 900 W. Second St., with possession of a controlled substance, operating while under the influence and no valid driver's license.
2:14 p.m. Sunday. Julio Rilik, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and Hackworth Street with operating while under the influence and driving while barred.
5:10 p.m. Sunday. A juvenile was charged at 330 W. Second St. with trespass.
6:55 p.m. Sunday. Jeffery Allen Fite, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged at 412 Wildwood Drive with domestic abuse assault.
6:57 p.m. Sunday. Andrew Stephen Tucker, 27, of Keosauqua, was charged at 327 W. Fourth St., with fifth-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.
12:30 a.m. Monday. Dagan Cole Penland, 19, of Clarence, Missouri, was charged at 800 E. Alta Vista Ave. with persons under the legal age.
1:08 a.m. Monday. Japhet Mocha Mwamba, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at 325 E. Fifth St. with operating while under the influence.
7 p.m. Monday. Keisha Lorraine Lucas, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at 117 W. Rochester Road, Apt. 39 with disorderly conduct, forgery and second-degree theft.
9:21 p.m. Monday. Carrie Elizabeth Moser, 44, of Lockridge, was served a warrant at the intersection of East Main Street and Jefferson Street.
9:59 p.m. Monday. Ryan Jeffery Pherigo, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Ferry Street with fourth-degree theft and forgery or theft of a lottery ticket.
9:59 p.m. Monday. Marilyn Marie Wilkins, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged with fourth-degree theft and forgery or theft of a lottery ticket.
10:02 p.m. Monday. Ryan Jeffery Pherigo, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Ferry Street with possession of a controlled substance.
11 p.m. Monday. Kolton Tracer Scott, 23, of Agency was charged at 600 S. Iowa Ave. with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:23 a.m. Tuesday. Christopher Tobeck, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Roemer Avenue and North Street with two counts of probation violation.
12:26 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Lee Lippincott, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1049 W. Second St. with driving while barred.
Wapello County Sheriff
3:12 p.m. Friday. Eric Kendrick, 31, of Bloomfield, was arrested an on outstanding warrant for 18 counts of purchase or possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act.
8:26 p.m. Friday. Scott Probasco, 31, of Unionville, Missouri, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for fifth-degree theft.
12:08 a.m. Saturday. Gabriel Burton, 38, of Hedrick, was arrested and charged at 6732 185 St., with harassment of a public officer and domestic assault.
5:10 p.m. Sunday. Randall Anderson, 52, of Eldon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for two counts of third-degree burglary.
3:17 a.m. Monday. Brandon Weeks, 35, of Bondurant, was arrested and charged at the intersection of Chillicothe Road and Eddyville Road with possession of a controlled substance, felony in possession of a firearm, violation of a drug tax stamp, driving under suspension and operating while intoxicated.
2:22 a.m. Tuesday. James Orr V, 44, of Blakesburg, was arrested and charged at 304 N. High St. with domestic abuse.