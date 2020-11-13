Ottumwa Fire
3:54 p.m. Wednesday. Assisted police department at Highways 63 and 34.
4:40 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in the 500 block of E. Mary St.
7:11 p.m. Wednesday. Public service in the 200 block of Grandview Ave.
8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigation in the 400 block of N. Ash St.
10:07 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint at Bruce St. and Silk Ave.
7:10 a.m. Thursday. Fire alarm in the 1000 block of N. Benton St.
12:41 p.m. Friday. Smoke complaint at Deppe Lane and N. Court St.
Medical calls: 5:53 p.m. Wednesday. N. Forrest Ave. 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. S. Willard St. 11:28 p.m. Wednesday. Commercial St. and Green St. 2:41 a.m. Thursday. W. Finley Ave. 10:08 a.m. Thursday. E. Pennsylvania Ave. 1:20 p.m. Thursday. Fox Saulk Road. 10:50 p.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 10:56 p.m. Thursday. W. 2nd St. 12:08 a.m. Friday. S. Webster St. 7:30 a.m. Friday. Albia Road. 12:25 p.m. Friday. Queen Anne Ave. 2:47 p.m. Friday. Mable St.
Ottumwa Police
9:30 a.m. Thursday. Tori Rose Winston, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Richmond Ave. with keeping prohibited animals, keeping animals which bite and improper restraint of animals.
9:58 a.m. Thursday. Jacob Dean Fletcher, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged on Schwartz Drive with improper restraint of animals.
11:15 a.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of E. 2nd St. with disorderly conduct.
11:15 a.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of E. 2nd St. with disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
4:35 p.m. Thursday. Michelle Ramona Rios, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Center Ave. with keeping prohibited animals.
7:06 p.m. Thursday. Walter Leon Denham, 40, of Ottumwa, was served in the 200 block of Osage Drive with a warrant.
Appanoose Sheriff
11:55 a.m. Wednesday. Gary Anthony Moriarty, 55, of Cincinnati, Iowa, was charged at the Wayne County Jail with failure to appear.
4:26 p.m. Wednesday. James Paul Smith, 49, of Unionville, Iowa, was arrested for an out of county warrant in the 16100 block of 331st Ave. in rural Unionville, Iowa.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 10:43 a.m. Thursday. S. 18th St., Centerville. 7:37 p.m. Thursday. S. 18th St., Centerville. 12:36 a.m. Thursday. E. Washington St., Centerville. 12:50 a.m. Thursday. S. Drake Ave., Centerville. 2:14 a.m. Thursday. E. Walnut St., Centerville. 2:17 a.m. Thursday. S. 18th St., Centerville.