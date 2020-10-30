Ottumwa Fire
4:30 p.m. Thursday. Public service in the 200 block of North Wapello Street.
11:12 a.m. Friday. Firm alarm (canceled en route) at Traxler Drive.
1:50 p.m. Friday. Personal injury for accident at Richmond Avenue and Webster Street.
Medical calls: 4:05 p.m. Thursday. North Jefferson Avenue. 7:36 p.m. Thursday. East Mary Street. 8:39 p.m. Thursday. North Court Street. 10:27 a.m. Friday. South Ransom Street. 12:25 p.m. Friday. Sussex Place. 3 p.m. Friday. Chester Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
2:14 a.m. Thursday. Jacob Alan Kauffman, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and North Sheridan Avenue with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, OWI first offense and was served with a warrant.
3:25 a.m. Thursday. Cody Allen Strode, 27, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue.
8:04 a.m. Thursday. Johnny Ramirez, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Williams Street and South Sheridan Avenue with driving while barred.
8:04 a.m. Thursday. Tamar Vashaw Williams, 27, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at East Williams Street and South Sheridan Avenue.
9:32 a.m. Thursday. Jackson Burnett, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3:10 p.m. Thursday. Robert Daniel Houk, 45, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
6:07 p.m. Thursday. Edwin Andrew Glisson, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of North Elm Street with violation of an order of protection and interference with official acts.
No time given Thursday. Cody Howard Luke, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with failure to appear.
Wapello Sheriff
5:08 p.m. Thursday. Kaine Jass, 45, of Blakesburg, was arrested on outstanding warrants for driving while barred and harrassment.
12:37 a.m. Friday. Jacob Phillips, 28, of Allerton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for parole violation.