Ottumwa Fire
4:35 p.m. Thursday. North Jefferson Street. 4:47 p.m. Thursday. North Market Street. 5:06 p.m. Thursday. Venture Drive. 6:09 p.m. Thursday. East Sixth Street. 7:33 p.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 8:17 p.m. Thursday. East Manning Avenue. 8:56 p.m. Thursday. Ogden Street. 11:22 p.m. Thursday. Hayne Street. 5:10 a.m. Friday. West Golf Avenue. 8:10 a.m. Friday. Steller Avenue. 8:52 a.m. Friday. Vogel Avenue. 10:45 a.m. Friday. Queen Anne Avenue. 11:20 a.m. Friday. Greenwood Drive.
Ottumwa Police
3:35 a.m. Thursday. Luvenky Ariste, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Blake Street with violation of protective order and interference with official acts.
3:55 a.m. Thursday. Brittany Michelle Harwood, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Chester Avenue with probation violation and was served with a warrant.
7:55 a.m. Thursday. Travis David Hill, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Hackberry Street with violation of protective order and interference with official acts.
8:18 a.m. Thursday. Allen Joe Mcneal, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fourth-degree theft.
1:10 p.m. Thursday. Alexandrea Rachel Willey, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with third-degree harassment and possession of controlled substance, and was served with a warrant.
2:02 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with first-degree harassment.
3:50 p.m. Thursday. Diana Lynne Taylor, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Milner Street with occupying placarded dwelling.
3:50 p.m. Thursday. Robert Edward Taylor, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Milner Street with occupying placarded dwelling.
4:27 p.m. Thursday. Mickel Shawn Davidson, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with public intoxication.
11:51 p.m. Thursday. Brooke Ashley Peter, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Fourth Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited acts and possession of controlled substance.
11:51 p.m. Thursday. Matthew Lee Wyatt, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West 4th Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 2:41 p.m. Thursday. North Haynes Avenue, Centerville.