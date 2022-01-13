Ottumwa Police
2:39 a.m. Tuesday. David Allen Horvath, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with trespass.
2:56 a.m. Tuesday. Nikki Lynn Carr, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with failure to appear.
11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Jamie Michael Sanford, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with violation of parole.
12:12 p.m. Tuesday. Kenneth Edward Cale Jr., 45, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 700 block of West Second Street.
1 p.m. Tuesday. Ashley Renea Parks, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue with driving while barred.
2 p.m. Tuesday. Jesse Williams Haynes, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with operating motor vehicle without owner's consent, fourth-degree theft and interference with official acts.
3:40 p.m. Tuesday. Robert Maalon Sachen, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with two counts of violation of probation.
4:12 p.m. Tuesday. Nicholas Martin Stockland, 21, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 100 block of South Adams Avenue with driving while barred.
6:53 p.m. Tuesday. Danny Gene Petro, 40, of Kalona, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
11:10 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Allen Cutts, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with failure to appear.
Wapello Sheriff
Jan. 7. Mikel Hager, 28, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to pay child support.
Jan. 8. Thomas Lambert, 18, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance.
Jan. 10. Michael Sanders, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with two counts of fifth-degree theft.
Jan. 10. Kyle Bracy, 39, of Eldon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Jan. 10. Blake Smith, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested on four outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
Jan. 11. Joshua Durflinger, 47, of Eldon, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault.
Jan. 11. Dale Propp, 58, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registry.
Jan. 11. Jeffrey Jay Johnston, 55, of Kirkville, was arrested and charged with operation without registration, no insurance, eluding, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, two counts of second-degree theft, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Centerville Police
12:12 a.m. Jan. 7. Dusty Ray West, 44, of Melrose, was charged in the 600 block of North Park Avenue, Centerville, with failure to appear and driving under suspension.
1:01 a.m. Jan. 8. Marshall Lee Clark, 46, of Centerville, was charged in the 1000 block of North Shamrock Lane, Centerville, with assault.
Appanoose Sheriff
5:21 p.m. Jan. 8. Daniel James Drew, 41, of Mystic, was arrested at 176th Avenue and 500th Street, Appanoose County, with an out of county warrant.